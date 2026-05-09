Sadiya Farouq, a former minister of humanitarian affairs and social development under the administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari, has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged fraud.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Ms Farouq, who served under the Buhari administration between 2019 and 2023, was declared wanted for an “alleged case of Criminal Conspiracy, Abuse of Office, Diversion of Public Funds,” the EFCC said, in a statement published on its website and signed by its spokesperson Adele Oyewale.

The anti-graft agency said she was last seen in Maitama, Abuja.

“Farouq, 52, is an indigene of Zamfara State, and her last known address is: EN 008, Okpo River, off Agulu Street, Maitama, Abuja,” it stated.

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“Anybody with useful information as to her whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices or through 08093322644; its e-mail address: [email protected] or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies,” it added.

On 16 April, a federal high court in Abuja issued an arrest warrant against the former minister and Nura Alkali, a permanent secretary in the ministry of humanitarian affairs. This followed an arrest warrant application by the EFCC after the defendants failed to appear in court for arraignment.

The ministry is being investigated for an alleged N37 billion fraud. The anti-grant agency had filed a 21-count charge against the defendants, accusing them of gross misconduct including breach of trust and abuse of office.

According to The Cable, the EFCC alleged that the defendants misappropriated about $1.3 million and N746.6 million. The agency said part of the misappropriated funds was supposed to be returned to the ministry, but was allegedly diverted for personal use after payments were made under a social intervention programme.