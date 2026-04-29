The US will soon roll out a new passport featuring President Donald Trump’s face on the inside cover to celebrate the country’s 250th independence anniversary.

The Department of State announced in a statement on Tuesday that the passport design will be a limited-edition document commemorating the country’s independence from the British monarchy.

A mockup of the design shared on X by the White House shows a blue-and-white image of Mr Trump’s face imposed over the text of the Declaration of Independence. It also includes the US flag and Mr Trump’s signature, in gold.

Another page of the passport also includes a famous painting of the US founding fathers signing the Declaration of Independence.

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“As the United States celebrates America’s 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed US passports to commemorate this historic occasion,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

He noted that the new passports will be released in July as part of the administration’s America250 initiative, which includes a UFC fight at the White House and a Grand Prix street race.

The new booklet will be the default issued by the passport agency in Washington, but the existing designs will continue to be issued online and in other locations.

The passport is just the latest in Mr Trump’s effort to have his image and name on US institutions and documents.

A banner of the president’s face already graces the Department of Justice’s headquarters in Washington.

The administration had previously approved a 24-carat commemorative gold coin with an image of Mr Trump in honour of the 250th anniversary.

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The Treasury Department is also adding Mr Trump’s signature to US dollar bills.

However, a White House spokesperson, Olivia Wales, referred to the new passport as a “patriotic passport design provides yet another great way Americans can join in the spectacular celebrations for America’s 250th birthday”, and that Mr Trump continues to “proudly lead a renewal of national pride and patriotism during our historic semiquincentennial celebration.”

Meanwhile, the State Department noted that the passport would also feature “customised artwork and enhanced imagery” and retain existing security features.