No fewer than 13 persons, including three pregnant women, were killed in an attack in Ngbra Zongo in the Kwall District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, days after several residents were killed in neighbouring Barkin Ladi.

Residents said the attackers invaded the community around midnight on Friday while people were asleep, opening fire on homes and forcing many villagers to flee into surrounding bushes.

A community member, Philip Alanga, told journalists in Jos that the gunmen attacked residents indiscriminately.

“They came into the community and started shooting. They moved from one house to another, attacking innocent people,” Mr Alanga said.

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Another resident, Chigoji Rocku, said three pregnant women were among those killed.

The latest attack comes barely days after gunmen invaded Nding Susut community in the Fan District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area on 5 May, killing six persons, including five members of a family.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the attack triggered panic in nearby communities after armed men reportedly disrupted the mass burial of victims the following day.

Police spokesperson Alfred Alabo had confirmed the Barkin Ladi killings in a statement issued on 6 May.

“The assailants opened fire on residents who were seated in front of their houses, resulting in the tragic loss of five lives,” Mr Alabo had said at the time.

The police subsequently announced the deployment of additional tactical teams and operational assets to Barkin Ladi to contain the situation and prevent further attacks.

The renewed violence in Bassa has heightened concerns over worsening insecurity in Plateau communities, particularly in Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Bassa and Bokkos local government areas, where repeated attacks have displaced residents and disrupted farming activities.

Secretary General of the Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Danjuma Auta, confirmed the latest killings and described the attack as tragic and condemnable.

Mr Auta lamented the recurring attacks on communities in Bassa and other parts of Plateau State, urging security agencies to intensify efforts to protect vulnerable rural communities.

He also called for the swift arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the killings.

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The attacks come amid repeated appeals by Governor Caleb Mutfwang and President Bola Tinubu for stronger security coordination and community-based peace efforts following recent waves of violence across the state.

Efforts to obtain official reactions from security agencies were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

Calls and text messages sent to the spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, Alfred Alabo, were not responded to, while Polycarp Oteh of Operation Enduring Peace did not respond to inquiries.