Team Nigeria continued its impressive run at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Monday as weightlifter Onome Omolola Didih won the country’s fifth gold medal with a record-breaking performance in the women’s 53kg event.

Didih dominated the competition from start to finish, rewriting the record books with three Commonwealth Games records on her way to the top of the podium.

The Nigerian lifter opened with 93kg in the snatch to set a new Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth record. She followed it up with 113kg in the clean and jerk, another Games and Commonwealth record, before finishing with a total lift of 206kg, also a new Games and Commonwealth record.

She finished comfortably ahead of India’s Gyaneshwari Yadav, who claimed silver with a total of 199kg, while Canada’s Rebeka Groulx settled for bronze with 178kg.

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Didih’s triumph came just hours after Edidiong Umoafia had delivered Nigeria’s fourth gold medal in the men’s 71kg weightlifting event.

Umoafia lifted a Commonwealth Games record total of 319kg, comprising 147kg in the snatch and 172kg in the clean and jerk, to finish ahead of Samoa’s Joseph Tafi and Nauru’s Elgin Moses.

Nigeria had opened its gold medal account through para powerlifting, with Esther Nworgu, Folashade Oluwafemiayo and Riluwan Idris all claiming titles on the opening days of the Games. The country also secured silver medals through Roland Ezuruike, Esther Oyema, Rita Ferdinand and weightlifter Ruth Asuquo Nyong.

With athletics and more weightlifting events still to come today, Nigeria will be looking to build on its remarkable run as it continues its push for more medals in Glasgow.