The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has sanctioned 147 staff members for various acts of misconduct, including complicity in contraband trafficking.

The Controller General, NCoS, Sylvester Nwakuche, said this on Tuesday in Abuja, during the destruction of seized contraband and items recovered from custodial centres nationwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Nwakuche had during his inaugural address declared zero tolerance for indiscipline.

He noted that the trafficking of contraband into custodial centres could not have happened without some level of internal compromise.

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“Within the service, we have matched policy with action. So far, 147 staff members have been sanctioned for various acts of misconduct.

“This also includes complicity in contraband trafficking.

“This underscores a simple truth; accountability is no longer negotiable. The service will not shield anyone who undermines its mandate.

“Any officer who aids, ignores, or facilitates this act is in direct violation of their oath and a threat to the integrity of this service,” he said

The NCoS boss emphasises the broader implication saying that the smuggling of contraband into custodial centres fuels violence, sustains criminal networks, and, in some cases, facilitates escape attempts.

Mr Nwakuche said that a custodial environment compromised by such activities ceased to serve its purpose.

According to him, it becomes an extension of the very crimes the agency is mandated to correct.

“That is a risk we will not permit. To our officers and men, your responsibility is clear. Maintain the highest standards of discipline and vigilance.

“Any form of compromise will attract firm and decisive action in accordance with the law and service regulations.”

Mr Nwakuche urged members of the public, families of inmates and others interacting with correctional facilities not to attempt to breach the system or influence personnel.

He also appealed to the public not to conceal prohibited items in food, clothing or personal effects, and not to test the integrity of the service.

He warned that the consequences would be severe.

(NAN)