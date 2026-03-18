The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), in collaboration with Hope Behind Bars (HBB), on Wednesday, called for optimising correctional farm centres for inmate reform and food production in the country.

According to the Controller General, Sylvester Nwakuche, the NCoS is undergoing transformation to create a system of rehabilitation, reformation and reintegration for inmates.

He said the event was timely to identify sustainable pathways for inmates to reduce recidivism.

Mr Nwakuche spoke of how the agricultural projects would benefit not just inmates and the Nigerian society.

“These activities are not only vital for supporting inmate welfare and contributing to food production but also serve as a practical platform for skills acquisition and professional training,” he said.

He emphasised the need for public and private collaboration to enhance productivity of the agricultural project to enable it to contribute to national food security and strengthen skills among inmates, in fulfilment of the Services’ mandate.

“This is why public-private partnerships are critical. Through well-structured collaborations, we can leverage private sector expertise, innovation, and capital to enhance productivity, improve efficiency, introduce modern agricultural practices, and expand our coalitional industries,” he said.

Magdalene Ajani, who represented the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, commended the HBB for acknowledging that “transformation is not a solitary task…and government resources alone cannot unlock the vast potential,” across all custodial centres if it intends to break the cycle of re-offending.

Addressing food insecurity

The HBB disclosed a pilot project, the Farming Justice Project, which it undertook in custodial centres in Dukpa, Kuje, Kirikiri and Oko farm centres.

Explaining the development of the project, the Executive Director of HBB, Funke Adeoye, said it was a vision of the Ministry of Interior to curb food insecurity in the custodial centres across Nigeria.

In 2025, the NCoS spent about N27.28 billion on inmate feeding across custodial centres, leaving outstanding food ration liabilities of N10.75 billion.

During the budget defence in February, the controller general disclosed that the NCoS proposed a total of N50.40 billion for recurrent overhead, including inmate feeding and general operations.

Of this amount, N14.83 billion is earmarked to feed an estimated inmate population of 91,100 at a daily rate of N1,125 per inmate.

During the dialogue on Wednesday, Ms Adeoye noted that instead of always harping on the gory side of life behind bars, it became necessary to kickstart this Farming Justice Project to address food insecurity.

Two ex-inmates, Samuel Saul and Mohammed Suleiman, who benefited from the fish farming training while they were at the custodial centres, spoke of the impact of the training.

Mr Suleiman said he is now in the business of fish farming and is collaborating with other fish farmers. They were then presented with reintegration starter packs valued at N250,000.

Similarly, the NCoS and HBB exhibited products made by inmates, including bags, headgears, shoes, clothes, disinfectants, liquid soap and dried fish.

Chinedu Ogah commended the HBB and NCoS for the training the inmates were receiving.

Overview of the pilot projects

The HBB created a farm model from the projects carried out in Dukpa, Kuje, Kirikiri and Oko farm centres.

While presenting the report, the monitoring and evaluation officer of HBB, Sarah Dantosho, projected that if the model is implemented, the NCoS could save N53.2 million per year in the combined four-site substitution potential.

Notably, in 2025, although not a revenue-generating agency, the Service realised ₦84.65 million as internally generated revenue.

On Wednesday, Ms Dantosho noted that inmates at Dukpa and Oko showed the most readiness to participate in the farming project with Kuje; however, they noted that Kuje needs more awareness to be on board.

The Deputy Controller General, Inmates Training and Productivity (DCG, ITP), Amos Kupan, enumerated some of the activities of other farm centres and industries in other custodial centres.

Call for partnerships

According to him, some of the farm centrers include include Lakushi, Ozala in Edo State, Birnin Kudu, Ogba, Adim farm centres and Ilesha cottage industry, and a PPP investment in Abia. Most of the farm centres had over 1,000 hectares of land, but Mr Kupan said that “not up to one-quarter of the land has been utilised due to lack of funding.”

Therefore, he urged stakeholders to invest in PPP for productivity and the reformation of inmates.

However, during a panel session, Mr Kupan identified the complex nature of policies as a gap that mitigates investment opportunities in the custodial centres. He employed the institutional mechanisms to address the legal framework.

He announced that the CG approved an extension to the farming eligibility criteria; inmates are now permitted to participate if they have up to one year remaining on their sentence, an increase from the previous six-month limit.

A representative of the UNODC, Femi Ajayi, emphasised that inmates participating in the PPP programme must be treated in strict accordance with international human rights standards.

“Ensure voluntary participation of inmates, prevent exploitation, and ensure their dignity,” Mr Ajayi said, adding that there should be safety measures to prevent hazards.

He also said there was the need to change the perception of individuals to curb stigmatisation.