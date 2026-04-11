The High Court of Adamawa State has ordered the immediate suspension of all congresses planned by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state.

The order stopped the ward, local government and state-level congresses that were scheduled for the 9, 10, and 11 April across the state.

The High Court No. 6 in Yola presided over by Ahmad Isah ordered the suspension of the congresses pending the determination of a lawsuit filed by the party’s state chairman, Yohanna Shehu.

The court has fixed 15 April for the hearing of the substantive case.

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Mr Shehu told PREMIUM TIMES late Friday that he sought judicial intervention because the national leadership of the party had excluded him from the congress planning process.

Instead, the national body tasked a “State Transition Committee,” led by Sadiq Dasin, to coordinate the exercise—a move Mr Shehu argues undermines his authority as the sitting chairman.

The court’s ruling arrives amid an intensifying leadership crisis in Adamawa ADC, with three factions currently vying for control of the party structure.

A faction is led by Mr Shehu, who insists that he is the legitimate chairman, having headed the party before its adoption by the David Mark-led opposition coalition.

One other is loyal to Babachir Lawal, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation. This group is currently supported by the transition committee and one other faction is loyal to former senator Aisha Binani.