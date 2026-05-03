The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders committee, representing local government areas and wards in the Kano North Senatorial District, has endorsed the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, for reelection.

​In a similar move, the committee for the Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency adopted Alhassan Doguwa for reelection to the House of Representatives.

Barau endorsement

Local leaders from the 13 LGAs of the Kano North Senatorial District formally endorsed Mr Jibrin as their preferred candidate.

They said Mr Jibrin’s leadership has fostered stability and growth in the zone.

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Speakers at the event on Saturday in Kano said Mr Jibrin has harmonised diverse interests, maintained a consistent presence in his constituency, and embarked on several developmental projects.

One of the committee members, Isyaku Haruna, said the endorsement was largely fueled by the lawmaker’s “extensive portfolio of visible achievements, particularly in infrastructure and human capital development”.

Mr Haruna highlighted Mr Jibrin’s efforts in the construction of rural roads, the establishment of higher education centres, the sponsorship of youth for foreign scholarships, and the revitalisation of agricultural support programmes, which have directly impacted households in the district and beyond.

“Prioritising projects that address the immediate needs of the grassroots, Barau Jibrin Maliya has earned a reputation as a performing senator whose impact is felt beyond the legislative chambers in Abuja”, Mr Haruna said.

“As the stakeholders, we emphasised Barau Jibrin’s role in facilitating federal opportunities and empowerment schemes for his constituents. From providing scholarships to indigent students to securing employment for graduates and offering financial grants to small-scale entrepreneurs, his tenure has been marked by a focus on sustainable development.

“This collective endorsement serves as a vote of confidence in his legislative agenda. We, the leaders, pledge to mobilise massive support across the thirteen local government areas of the district to ensure the continuation of his developmental strides and support the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCRF) for the second term”, Mr Haruna said.

Doguwa endorsement

The APC Trustees Committee at the Tudun Wada and Doguwa local government areas, led by Nura Dankadai, endorsed Mr Doguwa and submitted a letter of endorsement to the APC State Chairman in Kano.

However, another group in the Tudun Wada Local Government Area has declared Salisu Yusha’u as its preferred consensus candidate.

Mr Yusha’u’s wife currently serves as the chairperson of the Tudun Wada Local Government Council.

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The Kano State APC leadership has yet to issue a final ruling; the party is currently collating reports from the 44 local government areas through a committee tasked with resolving local-level disputes.

​The state leadership aims to reconcile conflicting endorsements before announcing the party’s consensus candidates for the elections.