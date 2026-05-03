Three individuals have been arrested for circulating a “false claim” on social media alleging that Tony Elumelu, chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group, had divorced his wife, Awele.

In a statement issued by the bank’s Group Head of Brand, Marketing and Corporate Communication, Alero Ladipo, the institution described the report as “false, defamatory, and malicious,” stressing that the claim was entirely fabricated and intended to mislead the public and damage Mr Elumelu’s reputation.

UBA said the matter had been reported to law enforcement authorities, who have begun investigations into the origin and spread of the allegation.

The bank confirmed that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged misinformation about Mr Elumelu.

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The suspects are Kingsley Akunemeihe (also known as @Directorkem), Chigozie Success Ihebom, and John Surpruchi Nwanorue (also known as @problemchimky).

According to the statement, investigations are ongoing and may lead to further arrests and prosecutions of other individuals involved in originating or amplifying the content.

The bank issued a cease-and-desist notice to all individuals and platforms involved in sharing the claim, directing them to remove the false claims immediately, refrain from further dissemination, and preserve all relevant records, including digital communications and metadata, pending possible legal action.

UBA warned that failure to comply would result in legal proceedings, including claims for defamation, damages, and other remedies available under the law.

“The UBA Group is resolute in protecting the reputation, privacy, and integrity of our brand and that of Mr Elumelu, and will pursue all necessary legal avenues—civil and criminal—to ensure that all responsible parties are identified and held accountable,” the statement said.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BY UBA ON TONY ELUMELU BELOW

FORMAL NOTICE: FALSE, DEFAMATORY, AND MALICIOUS PUBLICATION

The attention of UBA Group has been drawn to a false, defamatory, and malicious publication currently circulating on social media platforms, falsely alleging that the Group Chairman, Mr Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, has divorced his wife.

These statements and all similar content are entirely fabricated, reckless, and without basis. The claims are a deliberate falsehood designed to mislead the public and cause reputational harm.

The matter has been referred to the relevant law enforcement authorities, who have commenced action. We confirm that three individuals directly connected to the creation and dissemination of these malicious falsehoods have been arrested, namely:

1. Mr. Kingsley Akunemeihe (@Directorkem)

2. Mr Chigozie Success Ihebom

3. Mr John Surpruchi Nwanorue (@problemchimky)

Investigations are ongoing and are expected to lead to further arrests and prosecutions of all persons involved in originating, amplifying, or sustaining this defamatory campaign.

This serves as a formal notice to all individuals, platforms, and entities involved in the publication, reposting, or continued dissemination of this content to immediately cease and desist.

All such parties are hereby required to:

Remove the offending publication from all platforms immediately

Refrain from any further publication or amplification of similar false content

Preserve all records, including digital footprints, communications, and metadata relating to the creation and dissemination of the publication, pending further legal action

Failure to comply will result in the initiation of legal proceedings, including claims for defamation, injunctive relief, damages, and any other remedies available under applicable law.

The UBA Group is resolute in protecting the reputation, privacy, and integrity of our brand and that of Mr Elumelu, and will pursue all necessary legal avenues — civil and criminal — to ensure that all responsible parties are identified and held accountable.

Alero Ladipo

Group Head, Brand, Marketing & Corporate Communication

United Bank for Africa

Lagos