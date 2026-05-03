The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has intensified its nationwide regulation and clampdown on commercial motorcycles (“okada”) and tricycles (“keke”) to address security concerns.

The FRSC Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Osondu Ohaeri. made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Osondu explained that the FRSC, as the lead agency for road safety administration in Nigeria, adopted a structured and collaborative approach in regulating commercial motorcycle operators, popularly known as Okada riders, as well as tricycle (Keke) operators.

He said that the corps worked closely with rider unions and leadership structures to ensure proper registration, identification and accountability among operators.

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He noted that the corps also develops training templates to educate riders on traffic rules, safety standards and responsible conduct on the roads.

“At times, these operators can pose security challenges, but with proper regulation and identification, we are able to trace them through their leaders and ensure orderliness.

“We provide training on the best way to behave on the road, focusing on traffic regulations, safety standards and the importance of operating within approved routes,” he said.

The FRSC spokesman added that the training programmes were aimed at instilling discipline and promoting compliance with designated operational areas assigned to the riders.

On enforcement, he said FRSC patrol teams actively monitor compliance with traffic regulations and designated routes, adding that offenders were sanctioned in line with extant laws.

He further disclosed that the corps supports initiatives that promote rider identification and the use of safety gear, including helmets and protective jackets.

“We encourage the use of safety helmets and protective jackets as part of efforts to enhance rider safety and reduce the risk of injuries,” he said.

Mr Ohaeri said the ongoing collaboration between the FRSC and rider unions had helped to strengthen regulation, improve safety standards and foster a sense of responsibility within the rider community.

He reaffirmed the corps’ commitment to sustaining training, enforcement, and stakeholder collaboration to enhance road safety and reduce risks associated with commercial motorcycle and tricycle operations in Nigeria.

“This partnership has helped to build a more organised system and instil responsibility among riders, and we will continue to sustain these efforts,” Mr Ohaeri said.

(NAN)