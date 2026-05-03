The former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, stated that he has yet to decide on his next political move, dismissing reports that he has concluded plans to leave opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Kwankwaso clarified this in a statement he posted on his verified Facebook page late Saturday.

“We have noted recent media reports and discussions suggesting a possible realignment within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) due to the current challenges facing the party.

“In light of the misleading narratives in the public domain, I wish to state categorically that no final decision has been taken regarding my political future or that of my political associates,” he stated.

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Citing the uncertainty within the ADC following the Supreme Court’s ruling, Mr Kwankwaso announced he is exploring other political platforms to fulfil his ambitions.

“The recent Supreme Court judgment, while affirming the legitimacy of the David Mark-led National Working Committee (NWC), also remitted the matter back to the High Court. This has left the party in a precarious position.

“In addition, the Federal High Court has recently ruled to delegitimise the party’s recent convention. The Attorney General of the Federation has also strangely applied to a Federal High Court to deregister the ADC.

“We left the NNPP due to externally influenced legal problems that made our stay perilous. The ADC has now been also forced into this difficulty.

“Consequently, like other major stakeholders, we have commenced wide-ranging consultations — including with leaders from the NDC, PRP and others to explore the best options for protecting our democratic interests. We shall announce our decision in the soonest possible time”, Mr Kwankwaso stated.

Presidential ambition

Mr Kwankwaso remains undecided on a presidential run, but had said he would only join a party that would consider him for either the presidential ticket or the vice presidential ticket.

The former Kano Governor came fourth in the 2023 presidential election, behind President Bola Tinubu, ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra Governor Peter Obi, in that order. He only won in Kano State, of Nigeria’s 36 states and Abuja.

In his Saturday statement, he reminded observers that he had previously set aside personal goals to support his party’s chosen candidates defeats in previous primary elections.

“On the issue of presidential candidacy, I wish to recall my consistent record as a committed democrat. In the 2014 APC presidential primary, I came second to President Muhammadu Buhari (whom I fully supported to victory), with Atiku Abubakar third, Rochas Okorocha fourth, and the late Sam Nda-Isaiah fifth. Similarly, in 2019, I contested the PDP presidential ticket and immediately supported the winner, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, serving as the campaign’s coordinator in the North. I have always placed national interest and party unity above personal ambition.”

Mr Kwankwaso also said the ADC had yet to adopt a presidential candidate for the 2026 elections.

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“Furthermore, the ADC is yet to zone its presidential ticket or take any decision on a candidate. I have therefore neither declared any intention to run for president nor endorsed any aspirant. All speculations to the contrary are premature and unfounded, ” he said.

Apart from Mr Kwankwaso, other presidential hopefuls in the ADC are Mr Abubakar, Mr Obi and former Rivers Governor Rotimi Amaechi.

Mr Kwankwaso also provided reasons for his absence at the recent ADC meeting and apologised to the party leadership for his absence.

“My absence from the two recent ADC stakeholders’ meetings was due to unavoidable personal commitments. I promptly communicated my apologies to the party leadership.

“We shall continue to engage constructively at all levels. Any definitive position on our political direction will be communicated formally through official channels at the appropriate time,” he announced.