The US, on Monday night, continued its attack on Iran, making it the 10th consecutive night of attacks.

Explosions were reported in many parts of the country, particularly near Sirik and in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Chabahar and Konarak.

CENTCOM, in a statement on X, disclosed that it struck Iranian military command centres, “maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and air defence systems” as part of its campaign to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Commercial vessels transit through the vital international maritime corridor continue. Since early May, CENTCOM forces have helped facilitate the transit of approximately 900 commercial vessels and 450 million barrels of crude oil,” it stated.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

This comes as the Houthis, an Iranian-backed faction in Yemen, announced a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabian ships and threatened to open a new front of the war.

Both sides traded fire last week for the first time in years, and the Houthis have described their blockade of the kingdom as retaliation for an attack on Sanaa International Airport last week and the continuous blockade of the airport.

Tension broke out after the internationally recognised Yemeni government attacked Sanaa airport to stop an Iranian aircraft from landing. The Saudi Arabia-backed government bombed the runway at the airport last week Monday to prevent the landing of a plane carrying a Houthi delegation arriving from Iran. The Houthis responded with an attack on a Saudi airport.

Yemen remains divided between rival authorities. The Iran-aligned Houthi rebels control the capital, Sanaa, along with much of northern Yemen, including the Red Sea port of Hodeidah. Meanwhile, the internationally recognised government, backed by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, operates from the southern coastal city of Aden.

Although it is not clear how the Houthis would implement this, a blockade amid an escalating standoff over the Strait of Hormuz could further rattle the global energy market.

Meanwhile, Iran has dismissed US claims that vessels can transit through Hormuz, stating that vessels must get its approval before attempting to do so. It stated that alternative routes remain dangerous because of mines and other hazards.

Ship monitors say the few ships that have passed through the Strait, since the latest strikes began, passed through the Iranian part of the Strait, likely with Iran’s permission.

Iran views the control of the Strait as it’s joker in the war with the US and has said the Strait would never return to be totally free as it was before the US invasion of Iran in February.

Iran has also continued to carry out retaliatory strikes across Gulf states.

Al Jazeera reports that the IRGC disclosed on Tuesday morning that it targeted major US installations in Bahrain and Kuwait.

It described the US as terrorists who have disrupted security in the Middle East with their mischief.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian previously said the country considers itself engaged in a “full-scale war” with the US.

The foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, has also said Iran is counting down to a US ground invasion on its territory.

According to him, the state authorities are “counting down the minutes to welcome” US forces in any ground invasion.