Several powerful figures have joined the governorship race in Yobe State, challenging the candidate adopted by a group within the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Yobe South senator, Ibrahim Bomai, rejected Mr Wali’s adoption, describing it as unfair to the people of Yobe State.

Mr Bomai has declared an interest in contesting in the governorship election.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the APC Critical Stakeholders Forum announced Mr Wali, the former secretary to the state government (SSG), as its preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

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The forum, which includes the incumbent state governor, Mai-Mala Buni, and the Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam, endorsed Mr Wali at a meeting in Abuja.

Following Mr Bomai’s declaration, several prominent aspirants, including a former Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, officially declared their intentions and purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the governorship race.

Mr Alkali, who hails from Geidam LGA, is considered a top contender to succeed Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Also, a former Mandate Secretary of the Youth and Sports Secretariat at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Lawan Kolo, joined the race, rejecting the adopted candidate.

Mr Kolo, is also a retired Permanent Secretary of the Political Affairs Office (under the Secretary to the State Government) and a close political ally of Vice President Kashim Shettima.

He also previously served as the council chairperson of Geidam LGA during the Late Bukar Abba administration.

Also, an international petroleum lawyer and development advocate, Kashim Tumsah, has formally obtained his nomination form.

Mr Tumsah alleged lack of broad-based consultation and consensus among aspirants in rejecting the endorsement of Mr Wali.

In a statement to reporters, Mr Tumsah stated that inclusive engagement and due process are essential to preserving unity, equity, and fairness within the APC.

He called on the national leadership of the APC to maintain strict neutrality throughout the primary process.

He cautioned against manipulation of the exercise, warning that such actions could significantly erode the party’s credibility ahead of the general elections.