The Kwankwasiyya movement, led by former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, says it is considering alternatives if the crisis in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) persists.

The group said it is considering an alliance with either the National Democratic Congress (NDC) or the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

In a statement released late Friday in Kano, Kwankwasiyya spokesperson Habibu Mailemu cited the recent Supreme Court judgement on the ADC’s internal leadership crisis as the primary reason for the exit.

While Mr Mailemu commended the court for its ruling—which recognised the faction led by David Mark as the party’s authentic leadership—he expressed concerns over the legal timeline.

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PREMIUM TIMES reports that the Supreme Court also ordered the lower court to rehear specific aspects of the case, a process the Kwankwasiyya movement views as a potential bottleneck.

Mr Mailemu stated that they cannot afford to remain in a state of legal limbo while awaiting further judicial outcomes.

He said the movement believes the remaining legal proceedings may drag on, leaving little time for effective political organising, adding that a final decision on a new political platform will be made within the next five days.

reports that a Kwankwansiya spokesperson informed it that the group and its leader have resolved to leave the ADC and join the NDC. However, The Cable newspaperthat a Kwankwansiya spokesperson informed it that the group and its leader have resolved to leave the ADC and join the NDC.

Below is the full statement by the Kwankwasiyya spokesperson

The Kwankwasiyya Movement wishes to address Nigerians and our teeming supporters across the country on the recent judgment delivered by the Supreme Court of Nigeria regarding the leadership dispute within the African Democratic Congress.

We note the courage and clarity demonstrated by the apex court in setting aside the improper and unwarranted orders that had created uncertainty within the party. This judgment is not only a victory for due process, but also a reaffirmation of the judiciary’s sacred responsibility as the stabilising force in a democratic society.

By correcting the procedural irregularities that led to the artificial suspension of party leadership, the Court has effectively restored order and reaffirmed that institutions must operate within the bounds of the law. More importantly, the judgment sends a strong signal that judicial processes cannot be manipulated to create confusion or derail legitimate political structures.

While we recognise that the substantive matter has been referred back to the trial court for full determination, we remain confident that the foundation laid by this ruling will guide all subsequent proceedings toward justice, fairness, and finality.

At this critical juncture, we wish to state that the Kwankwasiyya Movement is carefully studying the judgment and rigorously analysing its implications, particularly in light of the limited time available within the electoral cycle. This is necessary to ensure that we do not inadvertently fall into any political or legal trap that could ultimately undermine or prevent our principal and other key actors within the opposition from effectively participating in the 2027 general elections.

In the same vein, we are actively exploring all lawful and strategic options available to us to neutralise any such potential obstacles. These options include constructive engagements and the careful consideration of alignments with other progressive political platforms such as the National Democratic Congress and the People’s Redemption Party, among others, strictly in the overriding interest of protecting democratic participation and ensuring that the voice of the people is not silenced.

Our objective remains clear: to safeguard our political rights, protect democratic participation, and ensure that no contrived circumstances are allowed to disenfranchise millions of Nigerians who look to the opposition for credible leadership.

We wish to assure all members of the Kwankwasiyya family that, in no distant time, an official position of our leader regarding a new political alignment will be communicated as soon as a definite decision is reached.

Nigeria’s democracy must be protected not only by the strength of its institutions but by the courage of its people to stand firm in the face of uncertainty. We believe the judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court, will continue to rise to this responsibility as the ultimate guardian of justice and national cohesion.

The Kwankwasiyya Movement remains resolute, united, and committed to the democratic process. We urge all our members to remain calm and focused while we await a clear directive from our leader as deliberations continue.

Signed:

Dr. Habibu Sale Mohammed

Spokesperson, Kwankwasiyya Movement