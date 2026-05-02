Commuters in Lagos’ Obalende area experienced an unusual break from routine this week as Burger King Nigeria introduced its new “BK Small Chopzzz” offering through a street-level activation.

The initiative saw more than 500 commuters receive freshly prepared small chops during peak movement hours, transforming the busy transit hub into a temporary tasting ground.

Known primarily as a staple at social gatherings such as weddings, birthdays and other celebrations, small chops are rarely associated with everyday, on-the-go consumption. The activation appeared to test that boundary, bringing the traditionally event-based snack into a more casual, urban setting.

The rollout featured a coordinated display involving skaters moving through the area, a branded food truck serving as a mobile kitchen, and drone deliveries dropping packs of the snacks to commuters in real time. The combination turned an otherwise routine commute into a brief, interactive experience.

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Small chops

Burger King Nigeria said the concept aligns with its “Have it the Naija Way” campaign, which focuses on adapting global offerings to local habits and preferences.

Speaking on the development, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Rushdi Ibrahim, said the brand has spent the past few years studying consumer behaviour in Nigeria, particularly how food connects with daily life and social culture.

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“Small chops have long been part of Nigerian celebrations… what we are doing is making that experience more accessible for everyday moments,” he said.

Marketing Director, Lerato Makume, added that the move reflects an effort to maintain familiarity while expanding how and when such foods are consumed.

The BK Small Chopzzz offering is currently available across Burger King outlets in Lagos, with plans for a nationwide rollout