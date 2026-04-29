A former senator, Kabir Marafa, has joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), marking his second party switch in under a month and his third major political move since resigning from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in August 2025.

Mr Marafa, who represented Zamfara Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly from 2011 to 2019, was formally received on Tuesday, 28 April, by NDC National Leader, Seriake Dickson, at his Abuja residence. He was presented with the party’s membership card alongside his supporters.

The defection comes just three weeks after he joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on 8 April.

Reason for leaving

According to The Punch, Mr Marafa’s exit from the ADC was driven primarily by internal litigations within the party and the limited time before key electoral deadlines. He reportedly warned that ongoing court cases, including the possibility of a Supreme Court ruling, could leave him and his supporters without a viable platform.

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“The essence of joining a political party is to give you an opportunity to contest and serve your people,” Mr Marafa was quoted as saying, adding that anyone seeking to contest elections “must be a member of a heavy political party between now and maybe the maximum of 9 May.”

He said he consulted widely, sought legal advice, and ultimately decided to leave after weighing the risks, while wishing the ADC well as “friends and partners.”

He also cited worsening insecurity in Zamfara and the wider North-west, noting that thousands have been killed, leaving widows and orphans with little or no support.

The Nation newspaper also reported that he spoke of his reason for leaving the APC. Mr Marafa said his contributions to the party were not adequately recognised despite his efforts.

A litigation-free party and Marafa’s viable option

He described the NDC as a stable platform “free of legal encumbrances” and a “viable alternative” after assessing several options.

Welcoming him, Mr Dickson described Mr Marafa as a “big elephant” and a seasoned politician whose entry would strengthen the NDC’s presence in Zamfara and the North-west. He maintained that the party is free of internal crises or litigation.

“We are the only political party today without crisis, without court cases, without factions. We are a clean slate,” he said.

NDC National Chairman, Moses Zuwoghe, described the defection as “another feather” in the party’s cap, likening the NDC to a “political ark” on a “divinely inspired” mission to rescue Nigeria.

Mr Marafa pledged to abide by the party’s eventual decision on its presidential candidate and urged his supporters in Zamfara to register with the NDC.

His rapid political realignments come amid intensifying activity ahead of the next general elections, as politicians reposition themselves within tightening timelines and party registration requirements under the Electoral Act.