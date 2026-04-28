Nigeria’s National Assembly will adjourn plenary on Thursday to enable lawmakers participate actively in their respective political parties’ primary elections.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this during Tuesday’s plenary.

Mr Akpabio said there was a need to suspend plenary temporarily because many lawmakers would be absent from the chamber during the primary period.

He, however, noted that committee activities would continue during the break.

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“Therefore, many senators will not be here. So, there’ll be need for us to have a slight adjournment of the plenary but committees can still continue with their oversight functions

“So, that is why I’m mentioning this item openly so that this thing can be finished by tomorrow and so that by Thursday when we’re through it’ll give us the latitude to proceed to go and join our constituents for primaries according to our party,” he said.

He also appealed to the leadership of political parties to schedule their primaries from next week to accommodate lawmakers in their senatorial districts.

“And I’ll appeal that as leaders, for the ADC, for the PRP, for the Accord party, for PDP, for APC and all that, trv to fix your primaries from next week because we’re going to sit throughout this week. We’re not going to adjourn so that it’ll enable you to go and conclude your primaries. If you’re doing primaries and we’re still undergoing, we’ll shortchange your constituencies because you’ll not be here to contribute.”

Suspending plenary for political primaries is a tradition in both chambers of the National Assembly to allow lawmakers participate in their parties’ nomination processes.

Nigeria’s party primaries are governed primarily by the Electoral Act, the country’s constitution and regulations issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Under the Electoral Act, every registered political party is required to conduct transparent and democratic primaries to nominate candidates for elective offices, including presidential, governorship, National Assembly, and state assembly positions.

The law mandates political parties to submit schedules of their primaries to INEC, which monitors the process to ensure compliance with electoral guidelines.

Section 84 of the Electoral Act provides that parties may choose candidates through direct primaries, or consensus arrangements, provided these methods adhere strictly to internal party constitutions and democratic principles. Direct primaries involve all registered party members voting. Consensus candidacy is only permitted when all aspirants voluntarily agree to the arrangement.

INEC is legally empowered to observe party primaries and ensure that procedures are not manipulated. Failure by political parties to comply with the legal framework can lead to the rejection of candidates or legal disputes that may nullify nominations. Over the years, party primaries in Nigeria have frequently generated litigation due to allegations of irregularities, imposition of candidates, and violations of internal democracy.

The Constitution also reinforces political participation by requiring parties to maintain democratic structures and processes. As such, party primaries serve as a critical stage in Nigeria’s electoral process because they determine who eventually appears on the ballot for general elections.

According to INEC timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election, all political parties have between 23 April and 30 May to nominate their candidates for the elections.

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Consequently, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled its primaries to begin on 15 May and conclude with the presidential primary on 23 May. Screening of aspirants will take place from 6 to 9 May.

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has scheduled its presidential primary for 17–18 May. Other primary dates include the House of Representatives on 21 May, Senate on 23 May, State Houses of Assembly on 25 May, and governorship primaries on 27 May.

A faction of the Labour Party (LP) led by Nenadi Usman has fixed its presidential primary for 23 May ahead of the 2027 general elections.

INEC has also fixed the Presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday, 16 January 16, 2027, while the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will hold on Saturday, 6 February 6, 2027.