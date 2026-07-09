The PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, a socio-political grassroots campaign mobilising nationwide support and securing votes for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, will, today (Thursday, 9 July), inaugurate its national executive members.

The event is scheduled to be held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Businessman Government Ekpemupolo, who founded and sponsors the movement, said in a statement on Tuesday that the inauguration is part of efforts to deepen grassroots mobilisation and promote civic participation across the country.

Mr Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, said the economic and structural reforms the Tinubu administration is undertaking are beginning to yield benefits, as evidenced by increased foreign investment, growth in the Nigerian capital market, and improved fiscal autonomy for sub-national governments, among others.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

He described the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement as a nationwide grassroots platform aimed at promoting national development and supporting the federal government’s Renewed Hope agenda through community engagement and democratic participation.

The movement, which primarily engages communities, households, and ordinary Nigerians directly, relies on local volunteers.

It also emphasises women and youth empowerment programmes as a central tenet of its community outreach.

According to Mr Ekpemupolo, the inauguration of the movement’s national executive is expected to bring together political leaders, community representatives, stakeholders and other Nigerians to strengthen grassroots mobilisation across the country.

PREMIUM TIMES will bring you updates on the proceedings from the event expected to kick off at 11 a.m.

11.14 a.m.

Some traditional rulers already seated at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel event centre in Abuja, for the PBAT Door-to-Door inauguration ceremony on Thursday.

11:28 a.m.

Some delegates already seated in the hall, awaiting the arrival of dignitaries for the PBAT Door-to-Door inauguration ceremony at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel at Abuja on Thursday.

11:50 a.m.

Several first-class traditional rulers, including the rulers of the Ijaw-Warri and Gbaramatu kingdoms and the Emir of Keffi, have arrived at the hall for the inauguration ceremony of the PBAT Door-to-Door movement.

2.00 p.m.

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and former Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, is giving his welcome address.

He says President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms are beginning to yield positive results.

He said the administration has made huge investments in infrastructure to increase productivity and lead to sustainable economic growth.

2.10 p.m.

Mr Masari urged praised the BAT Door-to-Door members for engaging in issue-based campaigns.

He urged them to earn the confidence of the people by showing commitment to national interest.

He said the movement must reflect the diversity of Nigerians, accommodating women, persons with disabilities, farmers and every one positively contributing to Nigeria’s development.

He commended the promoters of the movement for mobilising Nigerians for the noble cause.

Mr Masari, who is the chairman of the occasion, called on Nigerians to continue to support democratic processes.

2.13 p.m.

Airing now is a documentary,

‘The Journey So Far: The Door-To Door Movement’

It starts with the ‘On your mandate we shall stand’ sing song associated with President Tinubu.

2.15 p.m.

Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, who is the founder of the movement, argued in the documentary that President Tinubu should be allowed to do second term, since his predecessor, the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, did two terms.

2.19 p.m.

The documentary narrator said Mr Tinubu’s economic breakthrough is the reason why PBAT Door-to-Door Movement is mobilising millions of Nigerians through door-to-door campaigns to vote for Mr Tinubu for second term.

The documentary ended with the “On your mandate we shall stand” song.

2.21 p.m.

The Raffle African dance troupe takes the stage.

2.23 p.m.

Some dignitaries at the event include the Senate President, Goodwill Akpabio; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, and former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole, who is the incumbent senator representing Edo North in the National Assembly.

2.27 p.m.

The dance troupe is still performing to the excitement of the packed hall at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja. The troupe, from the dressing of its members, showcases Nigeria’s diverse cultural heritage from different parts of the country.

2.29 p.m.

The dance troupe’s performance has now ended.

The stage is now set for the keynote address.

2.20 p.m.

Professor Bashir Makarfi of the Bayero University, Kano, gives the keynote address on “Implementing difficult reforms in the context of the continuity: the Nigerian experience 2023-2031.”

He spoke on the positive impact of the Tinubu administration, which he said has improved the living conditions of Nigerians.

He recalled that Nigeria was at the crossroads when President Tinubu took office in May 2023.

2.53 p.m.

The keynote address has now ended.

3.03 p.m.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Nentawe Yilwatda said the citizens “now believe in us.” He said people are seeing infrastructures.

3.04 p.m.

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, a professor, speaking to the PBAT Door-To-Door Movement, said:

Roads are constructed, a connection between the North, South-South and South-East.

These are the stories that must be told at the grassroots

This movement matters, your assignment is simple, knock on every door, speak with humility and speak with evidence.

3.09 p.m.

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, a professor, invites the national leaders of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement to the stage and declares them inaugurated.

3.17 p.m.

President Bola Tinubu is being connected to speak from the State House.

3.18 p.m.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, physically represents President Tinubu at the event.

3.19 p.m.

The National Coordinator of PBAT Door-to-Door Movement accepts his immigration.

The National Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door movement, Sunday Asukonbi, accepts the inauguration.

He says he accepts responsibilities given to him in humilty as a personal commitment to spread information about the achievements of President Bola Tinubu’s from door to door.

He said, “We are not just going to know on the physical door we are going to know the doors of your hear. You will open the heart and open your heart for us and you will vote for president Bola Tinubu in 2027.”

He charged the members of the movement to mobilise with integrity.

3.27 p.m.

The national executives of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement at a glance.

3.46 p.m.

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, delivers his goodwill message.

He said he represents the traditional fathers to support what President Tinubu stands for.

He said Mr Tinubu came prepared.

“The capital market capitalisation is now over N140 trillion, never in the history of Nigeria.

“Foreign reserve is now $52 billion. This can finance importation for three years conveniently,” the traditional ruler said.

He added, ” We are now ready for full production in our country.”

“The Very bold decision he took, we are now seeing the impact.”

He bailed what he described as the reform of the Ajaokuta steel company.

He charged members of the movement to follow through the tenet of Door-to-door. He charged them to meet the needs of needy Nigerians door-to-dopr.

3.55 p.m.

Minister of State for Petroleum of Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, delivers his goodwill message.

He says before President Bola Tinubu came to office in 2023, Nigeria was producing below 1 million barrels of oil per day.

“Today we are doing 1.82 million barrels per day – that is 82 per cent improvement.

” Oil is very strategic to all sectors of our economy. Now Nigeria has $52 billion. The majority of that money came from the oil sector.

“The door to door movement will tell Nigerians in their homes what Presodent Bola Tinubu has done.

“Before President Tinubu came, there was no Investment in the oil sector. Since Mr President came, investment in the score is in excess of $50 billion. That is why the currency is getting stronger. When you attract investments into the country, your currency will be strong.

” Nigerians may not know this unless the Door-to-Door movement tell Nigerians.

Since Bola Tinubu came into office in 2023, there has been no fuel crisis in this country at all.”

4.00 p.m.

Governor Umar Bargon of Nigeria State, delivers his goodwill address.

He assured the movement of his commitment to render his support.

He said President Tinubu’s reforms came at the time Nigerians needed it most.

He thanked the promoters of the movement that will serve to achieve success for the APC across boards.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, said in his goodwill message that democracy is not an abstract concept.

He said the movement serves as part of the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu.

“When you are knocking on doors you are not merely canvassing for votes, but speaking to the hearts of people,” Mr Abbas said.

He urged the executives to listen to the people as well.

Speaker Abbas also called for inclusivity. He said no one including people with disabilities should be left behind.

4.18 p.m.

Godswill Akpabio is about to mount the stage for his goodwill message.

The MC is introducing him.

4.25 a.m.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio delivers his goodwill message.

He commends the founder/grand patron of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, for his efforts and initiative of establishing the movement.

4.30 p.m.

Mr Akpabio said the National Assembly is ready to provide support to strengthen the reforms pushed forward by President Tinubu’s administration.

4.32 p.m.

“Our nation is bigger than any political party, Nigeria is greater than an public office holder or elections,” Mr Akpabio said.

He advised the movement’s members to knock on every door with respect.

4.36 p.m.

Mr Akpabio, who represents President Bola Tinubu at the occasion, ends his speech by singing, “I can see everything turning around for Nigeria.”

4.36 p.m.

Mr Akpabio, who represents President Bola Tinubu at the occasion, ends his speech by singing, “I can see everything turning around for Nigeria.”

4.37 p.m.

The programme ends with the inauguration of the buses for the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement.