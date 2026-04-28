The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released a revised timetable and schedule of activities ahead of the 2027 general elections, introducing adjustments to key stages of its internal electoral process.

The updated schedule, signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, outlines new timelines for the screening of aspirants, the handling of appeals, and the conduct of primary elections across all elective positions.

The revision comes a week after the party initially unveiled its timetable, signalling a quick recalibration of its plans as preparations intensify for the next electoral cycle.

Alongside the revised schedule, the party also included approved bank account details for payments related to its 2027 nomination process. Party officials said the inclusion of designated accounts is a deliberate move to standardise transactions, prevent fraud, and reassure aspirants of a credible internal electoral process.

In a statement accompanying the new schedule, the party said the changes were designed to enhance transparency and ensure a more streamlined process. It added that the adjustments also provide clearer directives on the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, alongside details of designated bank accounts approved to receive payments from aspirants.

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According to the revised timetable, the APC has fixed Saturday, 23 May, for its presidential primary election. Governorship primaries are scheduled to hold on Thursday, 21 May, while State House of Assembly primaries will take place a day earlier, on Wednesday, 20 May.

The party also set Monday, 18 May, for its Senate primaries, while aspirants seeking seats in the House of Representatives will contest their primaries on Friday, 15 May.

Despite the changes in the schedule, the APC retained its nomination fees across the various categories.

Presidential aspirants are required to pay M100 million, while governorship aspirants will pay N50 million. Those seeking Senate tickets are to pay N20 million, House of Representatives aspirants N10 million, and State House of Assembly aspirants N6 million.

The party maintained that the revised timetable is part of efforts to strengthen internal processes and ensure a credible selection of candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.