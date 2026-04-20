The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections, setting in motion a tightly packed sequence of internal party processes that will culminate in its primaries across various elective positions in May 2026.

The schedule, signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, provides detailed timelines for the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms, screening of aspirants, publication of results, appeals, and the conduct of primary elections for all levels of elective offices.

The party said the timetable was issued in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act 2026, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

According to the APC, the release of the schedule underscores its commitment to what it described as credible and transparent primaries aimed at strengthening internal democracy and consolidating its “progressive ideals” ahead of the 2027 electoral contest.

“In accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act 2026, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby releases its Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Elections,” the party stated.

The process begins with the formal notice of election to state chapters and the commencement of sale of forms at the APC national secretariat on Monday, 20 April.

The sale of forms will run from Saturday, 25 April, to Saturday, 2 May.

The party fixed Monday, 4 May, as the deadline for the submission of completed forms and accompanying documents by aspirants seeking to contest under its platform.

Screening of aspirants will then follow in phases. Aspirants for State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, and governorship positions will be screened between Wednesday, 6 May, and Friday, 8 May. Presidential aspirants are scheduled for screening on Saturday, 9 May.

The APC said screening results will be published on Monday, 11 May, covering all categories of offices, after which aggrieved aspirants will have the opportunity to file appeals.

Aggrieved aspirants will have two days, Tuesday, 12 May and Wednesday, 13 May, to file appeals before the party proceeds to its primaries.

Primary elections will commence shortly after the appeals process, beginning with the presidential primary scheduled for Friday, 15 May, to Saturday, 16 May. This will be followed by the House of Representatives primary on Monday, 18 May, Senate primary on Wednesday, 20 May, and State House of Assembly primary on Thursday, 21 May, and Friday, 22 May. The governorship primary is scheduled for Saturday, 23 May,.

The party also set dates for election-related appeals arising from the primaries.

Presidential primary appeals are expected to be handled from Monday, 18 May, while House of Representatives appeals are scheduled for Wednesday, 20 May. Senate appeals will follow on Thursday, 21 May, State House of Assembly appeals on Saturday, 23 May, and governorship appeals on Monday, 25 May.

Beyond the timelines, the APC also detailed the cost structure for nomination and expression of interest forms across different elective offices, a recurring feature of internal party contests in Nigeria that has often generated public debate.

Aspirants for state houses of assembly will pay N1,000,000 for expression of interest and N5,000,000 for nomination forms. Those contesting seats in the House of Representatives are to pay N1,000,000 and N9,000,000 respectively.

Senatorial aspirants will pay N3,000,000 for expression of interest and N17,000,000 for nomination forms. Governorship aspirants are required to pay N10,000,000 for expression of interest and N40,000,000 for nomination forms. Presidential aspirants will pay N30,000,000 for expression of interest and N70,000,000 for nomination forms.

However, in what may be seen as a concession to inclusivity concerns, the party said female aspirants, youths, and persons with disabilities will pay only for the expression of interest forms and 50 per cent of the prescribed nomination fees for their respective offices.

INEC timeline and general election

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) timetable, presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on 16 January 2027, while governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections will hold on 6 February 2027.

Political parties are to conduct their primaries between 23 April and 30 May, including the resolution of disputes arising from the exercises.

READ ALSO: Ogun East APC endorses Gov Abiodun for Senate ahead 2027 polls

Campaigns for presidential and National Assembly elections will commence on 19 August, while those for governorship and state Houses of Assembly will begin on 9 September.

However, INEC said that all campaigns must end 24 hours before election day.