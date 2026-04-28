Governor Abba Yusuf has condemned a viral video showing a women’s support group displaying underwear during a visit of the Nigerian First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, to Kano State.

The group marched on the streets, brandishing female panties, mocking and chanting derogatory slogans against the former governor and opposition leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

During a monthly prayer session at the Government House, attended by prominent Islamic clerics, Governor Yusuf addressed the group directly. He warned against immorality and indecent public conduct, demanding an apology for what he described as unruly behaviour.

The governor ordered that the women involved be brought before him. He confirmed that the individuals have since expressed remorse for their actions.

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“We heard what happened. We were going about our normal activities when a group of young women went to the street to display something (underwear). I was not aware of that at the time,” Mr Yusuf stated, adding that his recent absence from social media delayed his knowledge of the incident.

The governor stated that such public displays are an affront to the state’s religious and cultural values. He warned that the act did not reflect Islamic teachings or the established moral standards of Kano society.

“We must condemn this act because it is not in our teachings. It is not Islamic,” he said.

Governor Yusuf also directed his concerns toward those behind the scenes, appealing to political influencers to stop inciting such provocative behaviour.

“Those teaching them, I am begging them to stop. Allow Kano to be at peace and allow the people to continue to live in harmony,” he added.

He also called on parents, teachers, and community leaders to take a more active role in guiding the youth to prevent a decline in public morality and social harmony.

The First Lady’s visit

On 23 April, Mrs Tinubu visited Kano State for the national launch and North-west deployment of Energising Commercialisation Now (ECoN).

ECoN is a national initiative designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry by transforming research outputs, innovations, and emerging technologies into market-ready products and viable commercial ventures.

The launch took place at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano. It was attended by the Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, and the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, alongside other politicians.