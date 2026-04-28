There seems to be no end in sight to the crisis engulfing the Sokoto State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the announcement of a new caretaker committee to lead the party in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the newly constituted caretaker committee, led by Hayatu Tafida as chairperson and Ahmad Pawa as secretary, is made up of FCT Minister Nysom Mike’s loyalists.

“The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in accordance with the Article 29 (2) (b) of the party’s constitution, has approved the immediate dissolution of the Sokoto State Executive Committee,” a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Haruna, noted.

Mr Haruna, the spokesperson for the Wike-backed faction, said the party has also approved the appointment of a 15-member caretaker committee.

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Incumbent chairman kicks

Bello Goronyo, the party chairperson in the state, has kicked against the caretaker committee, insisting that he has yet to conclude his term as the chairman.

Mr Goronyo was first elected in 2020 and re-elected in 2024.

Speaking to an online news medium in Sokoto, ATS Hausa, on Monday, Mr Goronyo said he would only step down as the party’s chairman when his tenure elapsed.

“I’m the only PDP chairman in Sokoto State. I was elected, and only when my tenure ends that’ll vacate office. They can’t sack me, only the court can do that,” ATS Hausa quoted Mr Goronyo as saying.

He called on PDP members in the state to disregard the announcement of the caretaker committee, saying it was issued by a faction of the party.

PDP, a troubled house

What’s happening at the PDP in Sokoto State is a replica of the problems the party faces at the national level.

The party in Sokoto was the main opposition party in the state having lost its grip on the state in the 2023 general elections. It got one out of three senators, three out of 11 House of Representatives members and 10 out of 30 State Assembly members.

In March, the immediate former governor and current senator, Aminu Tambuwal, left the party for the African Democratic Congress (ADC). All three House of Representatives and eight State Assembly members all joined the ADC. Other party chieftains joined the party alongside Mr Tambuwal.