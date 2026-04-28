A Ghana Armed Forces escort convoy protecting civilians was attacked in Binduri, in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

The convoy was escorting approximately 140 civilians from Bawku to Bolgatanga town, both in the Upper East region, when unknown gunmen ambushed it.

In a statement on Monday, the Ghana Armed Forces disclosed that the attackers opened fire on the convoy multiple times.

The incident resulted in the death of three people and injury to one person.

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“A Ghana Armed Forces escort convoy protecting 140 civilians was attacked this morning, Monday, 27 April 2026, at Binduri by unknown elements.

The convoy from Bawku towards Bolga was shot at several times, resulting in the death of 3 of the civilians being escorted and injuring one,” the statement read.

The Ghanaian military also disclosed that the operatives accompanying the envoy were able to successfully repel the attack, killing seven of the assailants in the process.

“In pursuit, the military discovered and retrieved from an escapee who went to a mosque, a G3 automatic rifle, 2 filled magazines of 20 rounds each and 176 rounds of additional ammunition,” it said.

It also noted that ten additional suspects were arrested and are in custody.

It stated that law enforcement officials are extracting information from those arrested.

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The military also warned the public against engaging security personnel during operations and urged cooperation to ensure safety.

“The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to caution all to desist from engaging the military or any other security service during its operations.

“It extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and wishes the injured speedy recovery,” it noted.