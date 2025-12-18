Attahiru Bafarawa, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Governor of Sokoto State, has formally endorsed the incumbent Governor, Ahmed Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for a second term.

This endorsement comes as Mr Bafarawa’s political structure in the state collapsed into the ruling APC on Wednesday, with hundreds of his supporters officially defecting to the APC.

Speaking to reporters in Sokoto, Mr Bafarawa clarified that while he is not personally joining the APC, he supports his followers’ decision.

“I have already made it clear that I have quit active politics. I am not joining the APC, but I cannot deny my supporters their right to political association.

“When they informed me of their intention, I asked them to consult widely. When they returned to tell me they had decided to join the APC, I gave them my blessings,” Mr Bafarawa stated.

Despite his official retirement, Mr Bafarawa said he will personally support Mr Aliyu’s re-election bid, citing the governor’s character and not his political party affiliation.

“Governor Aliyu respects me and treats me like a father. Even if my supporters had not joined the APC, I would not oppose Governor Ahmed Aliyu. I will always support him to succeed,” Mr Bafarawa said.

The defecting group, operating under the Bafarawa Akida Movement, cited internal turmoil within the PDP as a primary reason for their exit.

The head of the movement, Hamza Maishanu, told journalists that the decision was the result of extensive state-wide consultations.

“We were once members of the PDP, but due to internal crises, we collectively resigned our membership while retaining our political structure across wards and local governments,” Mr Maishanu, a professor, said.

He stated that the group chose to align with Governor Aliyu due to his administration’s performance and the cordial relationship the governor maintains with their mentor, Mr Bafarawa.

Mr Bafarawa was the first Executive Governor of Sokoto State in the Fourth Republic, serving two terms under the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) from 1999 to 2007.

In 2007, after a fallout with his deputy and eventual successor, Aliyu Wamakko, Mr Bafarawa founded the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP). He ran for president of Nigeria in 2007 but lost to Umaru Yar’Adua.

Over the next decade, Mr Bafarawa became a “kingmaker” and a frequent bridge-builder between parties. He eventually joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he remained a major financier.

In 2019, he sought the PDP presidential nomination but lost to Atiku Abubakar.

In early 2024, Mr Bafarawa announced his retirement from active politics, stating that he wished to focus on philanthropy and being an elder statesman.