The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has stressed that ethical conduct, integrity, and professionalism are essential to securing public confidence in the judiciary.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2026 National Workshop on Judicial Ethics for Judges of the Lower Courts, organised by the National Judicial Institute, the CJN described judicial ethics as the foundation of judicial legitimacy.

She noted that for most Nigerians, justice is experienced at the grassroots through lower courts, which serve as the primary interface between the judiciary and the public.

“Every interaction, ruling, and exercise of discretion by judges shapes public perception of fairness, integrity, and accessibility within the justice system,” she said.

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Ms Kekere-Ekun stressed that ethical discipline enhances the authority of the judiciary, while its absence undermines public trust and confidence.

According to her, judges must uphold professionalism, impartiality, and dignity, particularly in an era of increased public scrutiny and rapid technological advancement.

She added that judicial officers now operate in a highly visible environment where both courtroom decisions and personal conduct are constantly evaluated.

The CJN further noted that ethical responsibility in the judiciary is both personal and institutional, stressing that integrity cannot be delegated.

She explained that while judges are human and not expected to be infallible, their public role demands restraint and conduct that preserves the dignity of the bench.

Ms Kekere-Ekun described the workshop as timely, providing a platform for reflection, knowledge-sharing, and practical engagement with ethical challenges faced by judicial officers.

She commended the Education Committee of the Institute, led by John Inyang Okoro, for conceptualising the programme, as well as the Administrator of the Institute, Babatunde Adejumo, for organising the event.

The CJN expressed optimism that the workshop would enhance ethical consciousness, strengthen professional judgment, and equip participants to deliver justice with fairness and integrity.

She thereafter declared the workshop open and urged participants to engage actively for improved judicial service delivery nationwide.

(NAN)