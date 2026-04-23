The Senate on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Muttaqha Darma as minister of Housing and Urban Development under the administration of Bola Tinubu.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the confirmation after lawmakers screened the nominee during plenary. He was subsequently cleared via a voice vote at the Committee of the Whole.

Mr Darma replaces Ahmed Dangiwa, whom the presidency said resigned. President Tinubu had earlier asked the Senate to screen and confirm the nominee in a letter read by Mr Akpabio during Wednesday’s plenary.

The screening

The screening focused on Mr Darma’s strategy for the housing sector, including plans to improve affordability, address abandoned projects, and restore the Abuja Master Plan.

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On housing accessibility, the nominee assured lawmakers that, if confirmed, he would prioritise making homes more available and affordable to Nigerians.

He acknowledged that several government housing projects have been abandoned, stressing the need for stronger leadership and improved policies.

He pledged to work with relevant agencies to identify, rehabilitate, and allocate such housing units effectively.

“I will ensure that existing housing assets are properly utilised and that urban development is guided by sustainable planning principles,” he said

Mr Darma also called for collaboration with stakeholders and the development of financing models that would make home ownership more accessible.

On urban planning, he admitted that standards under the Abuja Master Plan have deteriorated and committed to working with the Federal Capital Territory Administration to restore order and promote sustainable urban development.