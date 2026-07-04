The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by two weeks, giving eligible Nigerians additional time to enrol as voters.

The commission announced the extension in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna.

Mr Haruna said the decision followed a review of the ongoing exercise and feedback from state offices, political parties, civil society organisations and other stakeholders.

He recalled that the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration exercise began on 18 August 2025, and was initially scheduled to end on 10 July 2026.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“In order to provide additional opportunity for eligible citizens who are yet to register, the commission has extended the exercise to Sunday, July 26,” Mr Haruna stated.

He said the extension reflected INEC’s commitment to ensuring every eligible Nigerian had a fair and reasonable opportunity to join the National Register of Voters.

Mr Haruna also announced the introduction of a self-service online registration option for eligible first-time voters to improve accessibility and service delivery.

He said the new platform would become available from Wednesday, 8 July, through INEC’s dedicated Continuous Voter Registration portal.

According to him, the portal provides a step-by-step guide that enables applicants to complete the registration process conveniently on personal digital devices.

“The self-service option will enable eligible citizens to initiate and complete their voter registration process, including biometric capture, using their personal devices,” he said.

Mr Haruna explained that applicants would no longer need to visit INEC offices physically to complete the registration process under the new technology-driven system.

He said the platform featured “robust identity verification, biometric validation, and backend integrity checks” to safeguard the credibility and accuracy of the National Register of Voters.

The national commissioner urged all eligible Nigerians who have yet to register to take advantage of the extended registration period and embrace the new digital registration option.

He reaffirmed INEC’s commitment to a credible, inclusive and accessible voter registration process through technology-driven innovations that enhance citizens’ participation in Nigeria’s electoral process.

(NAN)