The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Gautier Mignot, visited Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, at his residence in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Wednesday.

Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra, is among the top politicians who will be competing for the presidential ticket of Nigeria’s main opposition party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), as the 2027 general elections draw closer.

The former governor disclosed his meeting with Mr Mignot in a post on X. He posted a photo of himself and the diplomat wearing similar Igbo traditional attire.

“It was an enriching meeting as we shared some useful conversations,” said Mr Obi, who called it an honour and privilege to host the European Union ambassador.

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He did not give details of their discussion.

Last week, Mr Obi held a breakfast meeting in Abuja with some foreign diplomats, including the British High Commissioner to Nigeria and representatives from Germany, Canada, and France.

Earlier this month, some officials of the British High Commission in Nigeria attended the ADC convention in Abuja.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) later told PREMIUM TIMES that its officials routinely attend political and civic engagements, including those organised by political parties.

“Attendance of these events reflects the UK Government’s commitment to and engagement with the democratic process in Nigeria,” a spokesperson for the FCDO said in response to a PREMIUM TIMES enquiry.

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Although diplomatic missions often maintain contact with multiple political stakeholders, including opposition politicians, it is uncommon for foreign envoys to attend party conventions or be introduced to the audience during such events.

Mr Obi resigned from the LP in December last year to join the ADC, whose membership includes many former APC leaders and members, as well as other opposition figures.

He enjoys a great following from Nigerian youths.