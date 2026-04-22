Frank Onyeka has crowned an outstanding loan spell with Coventry City, playing a key role in their EFL Championship title triumph.

The Super Eagles midfielder featured for 65 minutes as Coventry sealed the title in emphatic fashion, dismantling Portsmouth 5-1 on Tuesday night to confirm their place at the summit.

The result took Coventry to 89 points, an unassailable tally that no other side in the Championship can now match. It was a performance that reflected their season: aggressive, clinical, and relentless.

Haji Wright and Ephron Mason-Clark punished defensive lapses early, while a slice of misfortune for Regan Poole resulted in an own goal as Coventry surged into a three-goal lead within the opening 50 minutes.

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Although Adrian Segečić pulled one back for Portsmouth, any hopes of a comeback were quickly extinguished.

Mason-Clark struck again to restore the three-goal cushion, before Kesler-Hayden added the fifth in stoppage time to complete the rout.

Onyeka’s midfield authority

Onyeka’s influence has been central to Coventry’s surge.

Since arriving on loan from Brentford during the winter transfer window, the Nigerian midfielder has added steel, energy, and control to the heart of the team.

Under manager Frank Lampard, he quickly established himself as a key figure, breaking up play, covering ground, and driving transitions.

His presence proved especially valuable during the decisive stretch of the campaign, where narrow wins and hard-fought draws kept Coventry ahead of their rivals.

Season of momentum, belief and statement of intent

Coventry’s title win marks a defining chapter in the club’s recent history.

Once navigating the uncertainties of the lower leagues, they have now completed a rapid rise; powered by clear structure, tactical discipline, and a squad built for consistency.

Lampard’s influence has been evident, blending experience with hunger to create a side capable of both winning games and managing pressure.

For Onyeka, the title is more than a medal.

It is validation. A reminder of his quality, his adaptability, and his ability to shape outcomes at the highest level of competition.

For Coventry City, it is a statement. Promotion secured. Title won. Momentum established.

And as they prepare for life in the Premier League, the foundation has already been laid: strong, tested, and built to compete, and how far they can go is solely up to them.