President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate dissolution of the Presidential Implementation Committee (PIC) on the Alienation of Federal Government Properties.

Henceforth, all matters relating to the activities of the committee will be coordinated by the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (HAGF).

The PIC was established in 2000 during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to oversee the privatisation, sale, and lease of federal government landed assets under the government’s monetisation policy.

Its membership comprised the then Minister of Housing as Chairperson, alongside representatives from the Ministries of Transportation, Justice, Health, Agriculture, and the Nigeria Police Force. PT Ahire, then a Deputy Director in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, served as the pioneer Secretary. Other members were drawn from both the public and private sectors.

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On 22 March 2001, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the establishment of a panel of inquiry to produce a White Paper to guide the implementation of its recommendations. The panel worked for 21 months before submitting its report.

After careful consideration, the government has noted that the activities of the PIC had extended beyond its original mandate, resulting in multiple litigations across the country, and the continued existence of the committee is no longer justified.

Accordingly, the President directed the dissolution of the PIC and that the Attorney General of the Federation coordinate its activities with effect from 5 November 2025.

Following the President’s directive, the PIC stands dissolved, and the erstwhile Secretary, B. S Dutsin-Ma, is hereby further directed to cease acting on behalf of the committee and the federal government on related matters.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

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