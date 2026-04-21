The Labour Party (LP) has released the composition of chairmen and members of its electoral subcommittees for the forthcoming congresses across the states of the federation.

It will be recalled that the party had earlier announced the timetable for its congresses, with ward congresses scheduled for Thursday, 23 April, local government congresses on Friday, 24 April, and state congresses on Saturday, 25 April.

The subcommittees, made up of experienced and respected party members, have been constituted to oversee the conduct of the congresses in their respective states.

The appointed chairmen are as follows: Iheanacho Obioma (Abia); Francis Kim (Adamawa); Ekong Philip Solomon (Akwa Ibom); Tony Asuoha (Anambra); Mustapha Adamu (Bauchi); Beredugo Ebimonyo (Bayelsa); John A. A. Ochoga (Benue); Buratai (Borno); Urom Iyang (Cross River); Chuks Onitsha (Delta); Mitchell Nwabueze (Ebonyi); Saliu Edogiawerie (Edo); and Usman Mohammed (Niger).

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Others are Owolabi Ezekiel (Ogun); Charles Afolabi (Ondo); Balogun Ibrahim (Osun); Babatunde Yusuf (Oyo); Fakorede Matthew (Ekiti); David Ogba (Enugu); Adoga Knaabayi (Gombe); Chinagorom Nwankpa (Imo); Mustapha Garba (Jigawa); Emmanuel Barau (Kaduna), and Kabiru Said (Kano).

Also appointed are Ishaku Izang (Plateau); Amaobi Ogah (Rivers); Muhamuda Muhammad (Sokoto); Jesse Williams (Taraba); Mukhtar Hassan (Yobe); Haila Baja (Zamfara); Ismail Bello (Katsina); Muhammad Birnin (Kebbi); Samuel Ajare (Kogi); Bodunde Adebayo (Kwara); Chukwuemeka Ogbanna (Lagos); Muttaqa Yushau (Nasarawa); and Rose Uba-Anarah (FCT).

In a message to the subcommittee chairmen and members, the National Chairman of LP, Nenadi Usman, charged them to carry out their responsibilities with utmost fairness, transparency, and integrity.

She reminded them of the party’s core values of equal opportunity and social justice, urging them to reflect these principles in the discharge of their duties.

Mrs Usman, a former senator, further emphasised the need for diligence and commitment, noting that the credibility of the party must be upheld throughout the congress process.

The party also reiterates that its national convention is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 28 April, in Umuahia, Abia State.

It assured its members and supporters nationwide that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth, successful, and hitch-free convention.

Ken Eluma Asogwa

Senior Special Adviser (Media) to the Interim National Chairman

21st April, 2026