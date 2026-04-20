The Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, has approved a “comprehensive restructuring” of the Nigeria Police Force Monitoring Unit as part of ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening internal accountability and operational efficiency.

This is the second time the unit would be restructured in recent years. The former IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, reformed the unit in August 2023, noting that it would “work closely with other internal complaint units and external oversight bodies to foster an environment of accountability and to maintain public trust in the police force.”

In a statement Monday evening, the police spokesperson, Anthony Placid, said the recent overhaul is designed to refocus the unit on its core mandate, address operational gaps and reposition it as a more effective oversight mechanism within the Force.

Mr Placid, a deputy commissioner of police (DCP), added that the reorganisation will enhance proactive monitoring, intelligence-led inspections, and real-time oversight of police personnel and operations across commands, formations, and departments nationwide.

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As part of the restructuring, he said the IGP appointed Aliyu Abubakar, also a DCP, to head the newly reformed unit. He will be responsible for overseeing its operations and ensuring alignment with the Force’s broader reform agenda.

Mr Abubakar replaced Akin Fakorede, a DCP who headed the defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) in River State between 2015 and 2017.

Before his appointment, Mr Abubakar served as a DCP at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in both the Federal Capital Territory and Rivers State commands. During his tenure, he was involved in several “high-profile investigations” and collaborated with state authorities to improve investigative methods and operational outcomes.

Mr Placid described the newly appointed head as a seasoned and community-oriented officer known for promoting professionalism, transparency, and public engagement in policing.

He said the IGP noted that the restructuring is a key step toward entrenching discipline, professionalism, and transparency within the Force.

He added that the Monitoring Unit will play a central role in identifying operational lapses, enforcing standards, and ensuring accountability at all levels.

The police spokesperson said the institution’s leadership has reiterated its commitment to sustained institutional reforms and the delivery of a more accountable and citizen-focused policing system.