President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reconstituted the 16-member governing council of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, appointing the Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam, as the chairman.

Other members of the council include the chairman of the Police Service Commission, the Inspector-General of Police, and one representative each from the Federal Ministry of Education, the Federal Ministry of Finance, and the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The president also appointed six persons to represent the six geopolitical zones. They are:

– Babagana Adam (DCP Rtd.) – North East

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– Emmanuel Manger – North Central

– Maigari Dikko (DIG Rtd.) – North West

– Dubem A. Obaze – South East

– Ajibogere Toyin – South West

– Udom Udo Ekpoudom (DIG Rtd.) – South South

The Commandant of the Academy, the Provost, and the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of training will serve as ex officio members.

The Registrar of the Academy will serve as the council’s secretary.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

April 20, 2026