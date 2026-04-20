A faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), led by David Mark, has dismissed reports claiming it was in talks with the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) ahead of a pending court judgment.

The faction’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, described the claims as false.

Mr Abdullahi stated that the faction’s leadership was not engaged in any discussions or negotiations with any political party at the moment.

He emphasised that the party remained focused on challenging what it described as illegal actions taken against its leadership by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other groups.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Mr Abdullahi expressed ADC’s commitment to ensuring that the court overturned those actions.

“We believe that this is the only path to safeguarding the rule of law and ensuring that multiparty democracy survives in Nigeria,” he said.

The party’s spokesperson added that while ADC remained open to opposition alliances, it would not abandon its responsibilities or deviate from its commitment to democratic restoration.

“Therefore, any suggestion that we are considering abandoning the ADC is preemptive and speculative, and should be ignored,” he added.

Mr Abdullahi, however, expressed confidence in the judiciary, urging the courts to resist any pressure to be complicit in undermining the country’s democracy.

(NAN)