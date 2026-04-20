Leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun East Senatorial District have endorsed Governor Dapo Abiodun as their consensus candidate for the 2027 senatorial election.

The endorsement was announced on Monday at a stakeholders’ meeting held at Adeola Odutola Hall, Ijebu-Ode.

The meeting was attended by members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), former and serving local government chairmen, and past and present lawmakers at both the state and national levels.

Also present were councillors from all wards in the district, as well as women and youth leaders.

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Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders, a former senator representing Ogun East, Lekan Mustapha, said the decision was based on the conviction that Mr Abiodun had the capacity to represent the district effectively at the Senate.

Mr Mustapha said the party leaders would formally communicate the endorsement to the governor, including a commitment to purchase his nomination forms.

“We will put a body together to deliver this message to our governor that he has been adopted as the consensus candidate,” he said.

The Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, said the governor’s track record in governance and party cohesion made him deserving of the Senate seat.

“This endorsement is historic and unanimous. It reflects the collective belief that Gov. Dapo Abiodun is the right person for the position,” Mr Talabi said.

Also speaking, a member of the House of Representatives, Femi Ogunbanwo, said the governor’s administration had fostered peace and development across the state.

He expressed confidence that Mr Abiodun would attract more dividends of democracy to Ogun East at the national level.

The Chairman of Sagamu Local Government, Afolabi Odulate, also commended the governor’s performance and urged him to accept the senatorial position.

The current occupant of the seat, Gbenga Daniel, who is a member of the APC, was reportedly locked out of the meeting where the endorsement took place.

Although Messrs Daniel and Abiodun belong to the APC and come from Ogun East, they have not been seeing eye to eye politically, especially regarding the fallout from the 2023 general elections.

Mr Daniel, a former two-term governor of the state, has yet to react to the development.

The APC recently endorsed Solomon Adeola, Ogun West senator, as the party’s gubernatorial consensus candidate ahead of the 2027 elections.