The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expressed support for the Nigerian Bar Association’s stance, affirming that courts lack jurisdiction over internal party disputes.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Saturday in Abuja, described the NBA’s warning against judicial abuse as a validation of its position on the court’s legality.

Mr Abdullahi stated that the NBA’s intervention highlighted the ongoing attempts to undermine the David Mark-led leadership through judicial processes, insisting that they were inconsistent with existing electoral laws.

He maintained that the current dispute was not legitimate litigation but a deliberate strategy aimed at exploiting judicial mechanisms for political advantage and manipulation purposes.

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The party’s spokesperson described such actions as abuse of court process, involving forum shopping and what it termed ‘malafide litigation’ intended to destabilise the party’s lawful leadership structure.

He emphasised that any judicial order obtained contrary to statutory provisions remained invalid and cannot form a legitimate basis for actions affecting party leadership.

Mr Abdullahi expressed concern that certain actors had continued to involve courts in prohibited matters, creating confusion and attempting to project uncertainty around the party’s leadership structure.

He commended the NBA for reaffirming the rule of law and warning legal practitioners against actions that could undermine judicial integrity and democratic principles.

While referencing the NBA’s call for disciplinary measures against any erring legal practitioner, he said that such a call underscored the seriousness of the ongoing violations.

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Mr Abdullahi called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain neutral and impartial, and avoid actions that could legitimise processes inconsistent with the Electoral Act.

He stated that the dispute extended beyond the party’s internal affairs, framing it as a broader issue concerning the protection of democratic integrity in Nigeria.

Mr Abdullahi, however, reaffirmed ADC’s commitment to pursuing lawful measures to defend its mandate and safeguard democratic principles.

(NAN)