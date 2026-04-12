As noted in the 5 April edition, one question bears repeating: Who governs Nigeria?: Is it the state — with its constitution, institutions, and laws? Or is it a network of non-state actors who control territory, extract resources, and shape belief through force? A nation does not lose its sovereignty only when its borders are breached. It loses it when its authority is contested from within.

A nation does not collapse all at once. It erodes — layer by layer, system by system — until what once appeared unshakable begins to give way under the weight of forces it can no longer contain.

Over the past three weeks in THE SUNDAY STEW, we have stirred a bitter pot. We have examined the liquidity of kidnapping, the territorial siege of banditry, and the ideological ghost of insurgency. Together, they form The Insecurity Triad — a structural anomaly that has come to redefine the Nigerian experience.

This is not merely a collection of crimes.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

It is a system.

The Commodification of Life

In Part I, as the series began on 22 March, we confronted kidnapping — not as isolated criminality, but as an organised economic enterprise. The ransom economy revealed a chilling truth: human beings have become assets in a marketplace of fear.

From highways to homes, from schoolchildren to clergy, the logic is brutally simple — abduct, negotiate, extract.

This is not random violence. It is structured liquidity.

Money flows from victims to networks. Networks expand. Operations scale. And with each successful transaction, the system is reinforced.

Kidnapping, in this sense, is the venture capital of insecurity — the financial engine that sustains the wider ecosystem of violence.

The Capture of Land

In Part II, where we discussed the rural siege, we moved from the highway to the farmland, from individual victims to entire communities. Banditry, we found out, is not merely about raids — it is about occupation.

Across vast stretches of rural Nigeria, the land itself has become contested terrain. Farmers are taxed. Villages are emptied. Harvests are controlled.

The transformation is as quiet as it is devastating: A nation that cannot freely cultivate its land cannot feed itself.

What emerges is a new and dangerous reality — a bandit tax embedded in the cost of survival. From the farmer in Zamfara to the market trader in Abuja, the burden travels along a chain of coercion until it reaches the Nigerian household.

Banditry is the real estate strategy of insecurity — the physical occupation of the spaces that sustain life.

The Colonisation of the Mind

In Part III, we descended into the deepest layer of the crisis — terrorism, which I called the ideological ghost.

If kidnapping trades in bodies, and banditry controls land, terrorism seeks something far more enduring: belief.

Groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP are not merely violent actors; they are ideological movements. Their aim is not just to disrupt the state, but to replace it — to redefine authority, reshape identity, and impose a new order.

This is the colonisation of the mind. And it is here that the crisis becomes existential.

From Heritage to Fracture

As I noted in previous editions of THE SUNDAY STEW, Ali Mazrui famously described Africa as a convergence of the Indigenous, the Islamic, and the Western — a Triple Heritage that, in its synthesis, held the promise of balance and coexistence.

What we are witnessing today, however, is not synthesis. It is fragmentation.

The forces within The Insecurity Triad do not merely exploit weakness — they deepen division, distort belief, fracture identity, and erode the fragile equilibrium that once held diverse traditions together.

Where heritage once offered cohesion, insecurity now manufactures contradiction.

The most chilling consequence of this system is that Nigeria is drifting from a productive economy into a transactional economy of fear: When a parent pays a ransom to save a child, they are not simply buying a child back — they are paying a sovereignty tax to a criminal shadow-state.

From Structure to System

To understand the true danger of The Insecurity Triad, we must see it not as three separate threats, but as a single, interlocking system:

Kidnapping generates the money;

Banditry controls the land;

Terrorism shapes the mind;

Each pillar feeds and reinforces the others. This is not a coincidence. It is convergence.

A Nation in Transaction

The most chilling consequence of this system is that Nigeria is drifting from a productive economy into a transactional economy of fear:

When a parent pays a ransom to save a child, they are not simply buying a child back — they are paying a sovereignty tax to a criminal shadow-state.

When the breadbasket is taxed by bandits, we are not merely witnessing rising food prices — we are seeing the slow erosion of the agrarian promise.

The Insecurity Triad is not just a security failure — it is a devaluation of the Nigerian human being.

The Sovereignty Question Lingers

As noted in the 5 April edition, one question bears repeating: Who governs Nigeria?:

Is it the state — with its constitution, institutions, and laws?

Or is it a network of non-state actors who control territory, extract resources, and shape belief through force?

A nation does not lose its sovereignty only when its borders are breached.

It loses it when its authority is contested from within.

Until we secure the money, reclaim the land, defend the mind, and restore the social contract, the nation remains under siege… But this reflection does not end at Nigeria’s borders. Across West Africa, similar patterns are emerging — networks of profit, control, and ideology interacting in ways that threaten both state authority and societal cohesion. What appears national is increasingly regional.

A Reflection: Reclaiming the Sacred

If trust is sacred as we proclaim in Sundiata Post, then the path out of this crisis must begin with restoring that sanctity.

We cannot automate our way out of a crisis of character. Technology — drones, data, surveillance — can monitor the threat, but it is reflective leadership that will dismantle it.

We must re-occupy our ungoverned spaces — not only with force, but with schools, justice, opportunity, and a renewed social contract that treats every citizen’s safety as non-negotiable.

Conclusion: The Stew Still Simmers

The Insecurity Triad is a heavy meal to digest. But we ignore its ingredients at our own peril.

As we move forward in THE SUNDAY STEW, we will continue to search for light in the cracks. Because heritage is not merely inherited — it is defended.

Until we secure the money, reclaim the land, defend the mind, and restore the social contract, the nation remains under siege.

But this reflection does not end at Nigeria’s borders. Across West Africa, similar patterns are emerging — networks of profit, control, and ideology interacting in ways that threaten both state authority and societal cohesion. What appears national is increasingly regional.

Yet the situation in Nigeria calls for urgent concern.

Over the past four weeks, we have examined The Insecurity Triad from multiple levels — its three pillars and now this capstone.

But no framework emerges from nothing. Every serious analytical instrument carries within it the intellectual traditions that make it possible — and The Insecurity Triad is no exception.

Next week, we turn inward — to the pillars of African scholarship that ground the Triad, and to its formal articulation.

Don’t miss it.

Trust is Sacred. Stay seasoned.

Max Amuchie, CEO of Sundiata Post, writes The Sunday Stew, a weekly syndicated column on faith, character, and the forces that shape society, with a focus on Nigeria and Africa in a global context. X: @MaxAmuchie | Email: [email protected] | Tel: +234(0)8053069436.