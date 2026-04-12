Abdul-Azeez Adediran, an APC governorship aspirant in Lagos, has dismissed claims that the party has endorsed a preferred candidate ahead of the 2027 election.

Mr Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, spoke in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Gbenga Ogunleye, on Saturday.

He said no aspirant had been anointed, stressing that the party leadership had not taken such a decision.

He added that Lagos APC leaders maintained that all contenders would contest a credible primary election.

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“We note ongoing speculations alleging that a preferred aspirant has been anointed ahead of the 2027 Lagos governorship election.

“We restate clearly that no aspirant has been anointed. This aligns with the official position of the Lagos APC leadership.

“All aspirants will participate in a credible primary election,” Mr Adediran said.

He reaffirmed his commitment to internal democracy, adding he was intensifying consultations and strengthening grassroots structures across the state.

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Mr Adediran also pledged loyalty to party supremacy, saying he would abide by any consensus arrangement adopted by the leadership.

“At the same time, I remain guided by party discipline. Should a consensus candidate emerge, I will fully align, irrespective of who emerges,” he added.

He urged members to remain united and focused on consolidating the party’s strength ahead of the 2027 general elections.

(NAN)