Hassan Danjuma, the member representing the Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has died.

A first-time legislator elected in 2023, Mr Danjuma originally won his seat under the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

However, he recently defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), maintaining a close political alliance with Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former Governor of Kano State.

The news of his passing was confirmed early Saturday morning via a Facebook statement in Hausa by Saifullahi Hassan, a media aide to Mr Kwankwaso.

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According to the statement, the lawmaker appeared to be in good health as recently as Tuesday, when he attended a meeting at Mr Kwankwaso’s residence in Abuja.

The meeting was on preparations for the upcoming ADC State Congress, where party members will elect members of the State Executive Committee.

Mr Danjuma was among the five federal lawmakers from Kano who declined to follow Governor Abba Yusuf to the All Progressives Congress (APC), choosing instead to remain aligned with Mr Kwankwaso in the opposition.

Mr Danjuma’s death followed a tragic string of deaths within the Kano State legislative circle.

Last December, the state mourned the loss of two members of the House of Assembly: Aminu Sa’adu (Ungoggo LGA)

Sarki Aliyu (Kano Municipal LGA) who both passed away within an hour of each other.