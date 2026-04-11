Human rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN, has asked Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), to suspend its planned conferment of an honorary doctorate on Tanzania’s President Samia Hassan, citing concerns over alleged human rights violations under her administration.

Mr Falana’s intervention follows an earlier report by PREMIUM TIMES on the university’s decision to honour the Tanzanian leader at its 8th combined convocation and 25th anniversary scheduled for today (Saturday).

The planned award has attracted criticism from sections of the public, given reports of a violent crackdown on protesters after Tanzania’s disputed 2025 elections.

In a statement signed by Tayo Soyemi of Falana and Falana Chambers, the senior advocate said the university should “urgently reconsider” the decision in light of what he described as “appalling and well-documented allegations of serious human rights violations.”

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“President Hassan’s administration is committing egregious human rights violations, including unlawful killings, torture, excessive use of force and enforced disappearances against the Tanzanian people,” Mr Falana said.

He added that the government had “reportedly used lethal force against her own people, including protesters challenging the credibility of the country’s 2025 elections.”

Mounting scrutiny

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that NSUK announced President Hassan as guest of honour for its anniversary ceremony, where she is expected to receive a Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa).

The decision has drawn attention in Nigeria, especially against the backdrop of findings by international organisations. Human Rights Watch said Tanzanian authorities responded to protests with “lethal force and other abuses,” while a CNN investigation documented shootings of largely unarmed protesters, supported by video verification and forensic analysis.

Although Tanzanian authorities have acknowledged casualties, they have disputed high death toll estimates and defended their actions as necessary to maintain order.

Mr Falana said such developments should weigh heavily on the university’s decision.

“The University should neither ignore nor appear indifferent to grave violations of the rights to life, freedom of expression, and peaceful assembly, core principles that universities… are duty-bound to uphold,” he said.

NUC guidelines

The senior lawyer also referenced the National Universities Commission (NUC) guidelines issued in February 2026, which caution against the indiscriminate award of honorary degrees.

According to him, the guidelines require that such honours be reserved for individuals of “proven integrity, outstanding achievement, and demonstrable contributions to society,” with clear emphasis on due diligence and reputational risk.

“Honorary degrees are not merely ceremonial; they are symbolic endorsements of values, integrity, and public service,” he said. “The University must immediately suspend the award if it is not to be accused of tolerance, indifference or even complicity.”

Mr Falana argued that proceeding with the award would be inconsistent with Nigeria’s constitutional commitments and international obligations, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

“It would also be entirely inconsistent with the fundamental principle of the rule of law, human dignity and international human rights standards,” he added.

Call for probe

Beyond urging the university to halt the process, Mr Falana called on the NUC to intervene.

“I urge the National Universities Commission to immediately, transparently and effectively investigate whether NSUK’s decision complies with the NUC’s February 2026 guidelines,” he said. “Pending this, the NUC should ask the NSUK to suspend or reconsider the proposed conferment.”

He noted that the guidelines place responsibility on university governing councils and senates to carry out “rigorous vetting processes” and provide transparent justification for honorary awards.

The senior advocate also cited legal precedents to support his position, including the Supreme Court decision in Abacha v. Fawehinmi, which affirmed the applicability of the African Charter in Nigerian law, and a ruling of the ECOWAS Court in SERAP v. Federal Republic of Nigeria, which underscored the duty of public institutions to uphold human rights and accountability.

Backstory

In October 2025, Tanzania held a presidential election that returned Ms Hassan to office with 98 per cent of the vote. The process was widely criticised after key opposition figures were barred from contesting, including Tundu Lissu, who remains in custody on treason charges.

A detailed investigation by CNN documented a violent response by security forces to post-election protests. The report, based on geolocated videos, forensic audio analysis, satellite imagery, and witness testimony, found that police and armed men shot at demonstrators, many of whom appeared unarmed.

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Videos verified by CNN showed bodies piled inside morgues in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza, while satellite imagery indicated disturbed earth consistent with reports of mass graves at Kondo cemetery near the commercial capital.

A doctor who treated victims told CNN that many of the injured had gunshot wounds to the head, chest, and abdomen.

“All had sustained gunshot wounds on different parts of the body,” the doctor said, describing days when bodies filled morgues and spilled outside.

Human Rights Watch reached similar conclusions. In a separate report, the organisation said Tanzanian authorities responded to protests “with lethal force and other abuses,” noting that police used live ammunition against demonstrators.

“The Tanzanian authorities’ violent and repressive response to election-related protests further undermines the credibility of the electoral process,” said Oryem Nyeko, a senior Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch.

The group added that security forces, including individuals in civilian clothing, were implicated in shootings across several regions. It also cited reports that bodies of victims were disposed of in undisclosed locations.

While the Tanzanian government has acknowledged that casualties occurred, it has not released official figures and has dismissed higher death toll estimates as exaggerated.

President Hassan has defended the actions of security forces. In a national address, she said the protests were not peaceful demonstrations but part of a coordinated attempt to destabilise the government.

“These were not protests, it was violence with malicious intentions,” she said. “What happened was a manufactured event.”

She added that the government had a duty to protect the country, stating that “the force used is proportional to the event.”

No official response

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier contacted NSUK, seeking clarification on the criteria for selecting President Hassan and whether the university considered international reports on Tanzania’s human rights record.

The university had not responded as of the time of that report, and there has been no official reaction to Mr Falana’s latest call.

The development adds to growing scrutiny of the planned award, placing the university under pressure to justify its decision as the convocation date approaches.

With regulatory guidelines, public criticism, and now legal advocacy converging on the issue, attention is likely to remain on how the university and relevant authorities respond in the coming days.