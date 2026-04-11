The Nigerian government has issued learner identification numbers to 1.9 million students as it begins the nationwide rollout of a digital system designed to track learners across the education system.

The initiative, known as the Learner Identification Number (LIN), assigns every student a permanent academic identity to improve education data management and support planning across schools in the country.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Education said more than 1.9 million candidates sitting for the 2026 examinations conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) have already been issued identification numbers.

The statement signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Folasade Boriowo, said it would strengthen education data and examination integrity.

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About Initiative

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, had disclosed the introduction of the learner identification number last month.

Mr Alausa said the LIN will be used to track and identify pupils who drop out before completing their secondary education.

He said the LIN will assist in tracking the pupils from primary school through their academic journey, including assessment, even when they change schools.

The ministry explained that the LIN system is integrated with the Digitised National Education Management Information System (DNEMIS), which provides a national register of schools.

“By linking learners to verified identities, the system enhances examination security, reduces impersonation, and supports tracking of out-of-school children, dropouts, and learning gaps,” the statement read.

The ministry said it will expand the system nationwide across public and private schools. It called on stakeholders to support full implementation.