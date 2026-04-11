The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has delisted 23 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across Nigeria following technical deficiencies observed during the 2026 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to a statement signed by the spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the board also barred one CBT centre, Ha-shem Academy, Yaba, Lagos, from participating in any of its examinations.

The board also issued warnings to several other centres with minor issues, while declaring that one centre would no longer be used for any of its examinations.

JAMB said the action followed an internal review of the mock examination, which is designed to test candidates’ and CBT centres’ preparedness as well as an opportunity “to identify centres that fall short of the required operational and technical standards.”

According to the board, the review revealed that several centres failed to meet expected standards, prompting immediate action.

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“Consequently, the board has taken decisive steps, in line with its commitment to maintaining the integrity of its examination processes, to ensure that only centres that are fully prepared and compliant participate in the main UTME exercise,” the board said.

Delisted centres

The delisted centres cut across multiple states, including Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Osun, Ogun, Delta, Edo, Lagos, Oyo, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The centres include Micben Seat of Wisdom Academy ICT Hall, Ukwa West, Abia state; Bishop Crowther Seminary CBT Centre, Awka; The Oracle Lens, Nnokwa, Anambra state; Derby’s Young ICT Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa; Avid ICT Solutions CBT Centre, Asaba; Brightfield School CBT Centre, Ekpan, Asaba; and Conarina Maritime Academy, Abraka, Delta.

Others are Daniet Global Resources, Benin City; Moses and Grace College of Health Sciences and Technology CBT Centre, Benin City: De-Lite CBT Centre, Maitama; Zulqad Consult Ltd CBT Centre, Lugbe, Lagos: Florin High School CBT Centre, Ejigbo; Folbob CBT Centre, Ibeju-Lekki; Great Kezino College CBT Centre, Ikorodu; Obans CBT Centre, Ikorodu; and Teesas Learning and CBT Centre, Lekki.

Also included are Braingate Model Schools CBT Centre, Arepo; Greenhills Academy CBT Centre, Itele, Ogun; Oduduwa University CBT Centre, Ile-Ife; Lasting Glory Schools CBT Centre, Ibadan; Nesam International School CBT Centre, Ibadan; SAF Polytechnic CBT Centre, Iseyin; and Rabjib Computer Academy, Jos.

Warnings issued

Beyond the delisted centres, JAMB said a number of CBT centres with minor technical issues have been placed on notice.

These centres, spread across states such as Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Enugu, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Kogi, Kwara, Ogun, Lagos, Nassarawa, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Taraba and the FCT, were warned to address identified shortcomings ahead of the main examination.

The affected centres include Abia State College of Health Science CBT Centre, Aba; Amjad Integrated Services, Mubi; Lamido Zubairu Education Centre, Yola; Mubi Infotech and CBT Centre; Knowledge Partners Ltd, Uyo; Chumet Institute Ltd, Nnewi; JAMB PTC Awka (Centres 1 & 2); Nkemefuna Foundation CBT Centre, Obosi; Greg & Co ICT Ltd, Makurdi; and Omis CBT Centre, Okpokwu.

Others are Klinnicapps Academy, Yala; Fube CBT Hub, Asaba; Harvard International CBT Centre, Jeddo; Vona Tech Hub and Global ITConsults, Benin City; St Augustine Computers Centre, Nkanu West; Best Intellect International Academy, Gwagwalada; Cyrus International School CBT Centre, Kuje; Fozy Global Concepts CBT Centre, Apo; Kings Comprehensive Electronic Test Centre, Dei-Dei; Oginni ICT Services CBT Centre, Nyanya; and Satellite Academy Schools CBT Centre, Karshi.

Also included are JAMB Professional Test Centre (PTC), Owerri; Amal Computers and Test Centre, Kaduna; Christ Ambassadors’ International College, Kaduna; Mainland College of Education CBT Centre, Zaria; Silvergate College CBT Centre, Zaria; Emirate College of Health Sciences CBT Centre; Kano Cooperative CBT Centre; Legend ITC Integrated Service; Zenith Science College CBT Centre; Albarka Multipurpose Cooperative CBT Centre, Lokoja; Kogi State University CBT Centre, Anyigba; and Yabma International Science Academy, Lokoja.

Others include General A.A. Eyitayo Resources CBT Centre, Igbaja; Ilorin West LGA CBT Centre; Imam Hamzat College of Education CBT Centre; Nigerian Army College of Education CBT Centre, Ilorin; Binta International School CBT Centre, Ajao Estate; Dorcas Memorial College, Ajegunle; First Option PrivateSchools, Lekki; Grand Schools CBT Centre; Huntsville Technology Ltd, Anthony; JKK OneWare Ltd, Ilupeju; Miva Open University CBT Centre, Yaba; Mosambell Edu-Consults Ltd, Lagos Island; Olyg81 EdTech CBT Centre, Yaba; Overcomer Digital Services, Oshodi; Richplus Academy, Abule Egba; The Faculty CBT Centre, Ipaja; Totallight College, Ikorodu; Tots Up School CBT Centre, Shasha.

Others are Command Science Secondary School, Lafia; God’s Own Scholars Academy, Masaka; Byte Tech Solutions CBT Centre, Suleja; Niger State College of Education CBT Centre, Minna; Divine Sound College CBT Centre, Sango-Ota; Federal College of Education CBT Centre, Abeokuta; Federal Polytechnic CBT Centre, Ilaro; Golden Eagle Hills Academy CBT Centre, Mowe; Jextoban College CBT Centre, Ibafo; Life Builders CBT Centre, Ifo; Golden Path School CBT Centre, Ijoko; AMC ICT Centre, Ile-Oluji; and Babson ICT Centre.

Others are British Transatlantic Polytechnic CBT Centre, Akure; Derimobo ICT Place, Odo LGA; Hollaram Educational Services, Akure; Public Service Training Institute CBT Centre, Ilara-Mokin; Bishop Felix Owolabi Int’l Academy CBT Centre, Osogbo; College of Education CBT Centre, Moro; JAMB PTC Osogbo; Icon Online Professional Tutors (Centres 1 & 2), Ibadan; I-Flier International School CBT Centre, Ibadan; Jesus the Rock College CBT Centre, Ibadan; NCC/JAMB PTC, Igboho; Perfect Wisdom College CBT Centre, Ibadan; West Consult CBT Centre, Ibadan; Plateau State Polytechnic CBT Centre, Barkin Ladi; and University of Jos Consultancy CBT Centre.