At least eight people have been killed in a late-night attack on Mbwelle village in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The PUNCH reports that the assailants struck around 11 p.m. on Thursday, opening fire on residents and killing members of an extended family, while injuring others and leaving several persons unaccounted for.

The victims were identified as Iliya Mangut Dakus, Luck Titus Dakus, Habila Istifanu Dakus, Hassan Istifanus Dakus, Hassan Moses Dakus, Biggie Lucky Dakus, Sunday Gideon Dakus and Innocent Barnabas Makwin.

The Chairman of the Community Peace Observers in Bokkos, Kefas Mallai, confirmed the incident, saying the attackers operated for hours without resistance.

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“There was an attack last night at Mbwelle village. So far, eight persons have been confirmed dead this morning,” Mr Mallai said.

He added that the prolonged nature of the assault has heightened anger among residents.

“The attack lasted for several hours with no visible security presence to repel the attackers,” he said, noting that some community members are already considering protests over what they see as a failure of protection.

A youth leader in the area, Christopher Luka, also confirmed the killings, describing the incident as devastating.

“The gunmen came around 11 p.m. and started shooting sporadically. They targeted one family mostly. We have eight confirmed dead, some seriously injured, and others still unaccounted for,” he said.

Efforts to get official confirmation from the police were unsuccessful, as the spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, Alfred Alabo, did not respond to calls as of the time of filing this report.

The media officer of the Joint Task Force, Chinonso Oteh, said he would revert but had not yet done so.

Pattern of recurring attacks

The latest killings add to a string of recent attacks across Plateau State, particularly in Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Jos South local government areas.

Earlier this week, gunmen ambushed travellers returning from mining sites along the Bokkos Road, killing one person and injuring others.

On the same day, another resident was killed in Riyom while returning home.

Community groups, including the Berom Youth Moulders Association, have warned that the attacks appear coordinated and persistent, with armed groups targeting rural routes and farming communities.

The group lamented that the violence has continued despite the presence of security forces and prior intelligence on flashpoints.

The renewed violence follows a series of deadly incidents in Plateau, including recent attacks in Jos North and surrounding communities that prompted curfews, protests, and high-level visits by government officials.

Residents say the latest assault in Bokkos shows that rural communities remain exposed, with calls growing for more effective security deployment and rapid response to distress situations.