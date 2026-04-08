The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has asked the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to apologise to a Channels TV journalist Seun Okinbaloye and the media community over the minister’s comment against the journalist.

The National President of the NUJ, Alhassan Yahya, disclosed this in a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Wike, during a press briefing on Friday, said he would have “shot” Mr Okinbaloye, for suggesting during his TV programme on Thursday that President Bola Tinubu and the APC were plotting to create a one-party state in Nigeria.

While Mr Wike clarified that he had no intention to physically harm the journalist, many Nigerians and groups have criticised the minister for the remark.

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‘Reckless and violent’

In the statement, Mr Yahya described Mr Wike’s remarks as “reckless and violent,” stressing that the comment against the journalist “constitutes a direct and unacceptable attempt to intimidate and silence the press.”

The NUJ national president added that such attempt to intimidate and silence the press “gravely” undermines press freedom and the foundational principles of democracy in Nigeria.

He said the NUJ intentionally delayed issuing the statement in the hope that Mr Wike would show remorse and withdraw the dangerous comment upon reflection.

Mr Yahya maintained that Mr Wike’s failure to retract or apologise for the remarks indicates that the minister’s comment was an intentional act of intimidation.

“This incendiary comment from a high-ranking government official is not only deeply disturbing but also creates a climate of fear for journalists striving to uphold their professional duties.

“It sends a dangerous message that critical reporting will be met with hostility and threats of violence, which is entirely antithetical to the spirit of a free and open society,” he said.

“The NUJ unequivocally demands an immediate and unreserved apology from Barrister Nyesom Wike for his reprehensible remarks.”

‘Condemn this threat now’

Mr Yahya asked the federal government to “swiftly and unequivocally” condemn the minister’s threat. He said that doing this will demonstrate the government’s commitment to protecting journalists and safeguarding media independence.

“It is imperative that the government takes concrete steps to ensure that journalists can perform their essential role without fear of reprisal or harm,” he said.

He urged all media organisations, groups and democracy advocates to stand in solidarity against what he termed blatant attack on press freedom.

“The safety and security of journalists are paramount to a healthy democracy, and any attempt to stifle their voices must be met with a unified and resolute response,” he said.

‘Remarks have implications for press freedom’ – IBAN

The Independent Broadcast Association of Nigeria (IBAN) has also condemned Mr Wike’s remarks against the journalist.

IBAN is the umbrella body for all independent broadcast stations in Nigeria.

In a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday which was jointly signed by its Chairperson, Ahmed Ramalan, and its Secretary, Fidelis Duker, the association said the minister’s remarks have implications for press freedom in Nigeria.

The association said, with Nigeria currently ranking 122 out of 180 countries on the Press Freedom Index, such remarks by a top government official like Mr Wike “only worsen an already difficult environment for media professionals.”

IBAN stressed that although the minister has clarified that he had no intention to physically harm the journalist, the body believes that any expression of violent intent – even hypothetical – is inappropriate for a public official.

“Such language can be perceived as intimidation and risks normalising hostility toward the media,” it said.

‘Apologise now, or we’ll boycott your briefings’

IBAN asked Mr Wike to retract the statement, apologise to Mr Okinbaloye and the media community and then reaffirm his commitment to non-violence and respect for press freedom.

“Should the minister fail to meet these requests within a reasonable period, IBAN will have no choice but to advise all independent broadcast stations – whose interests this association solely represents – to suspend coverage of all press briefings, media chats, and official news conferences hosted by the FCT minister,” the association said.

It stressed that independent broadcasters must protect their personnel and uphold the principle that violent rhetoric will not be normalised or rewarded with platform access.

“We hope the minister will take the necessary corrective action so that normal coverage can continue without interruption. The ball is in his court,” the association told the minister.

Background

Following the controversial de-recognition of the David Mark-led national executive of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Okinbaloye, while anchoring Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday, expressed concern over the consequences of Nigeria’s transition into a one-party state.

“I am particularly pained because what makes the race (elections) very interesting is when it is competitive, not when only one party stands in the middle of the ballot.

“There are a lot of experienced men in the ADC…particularly, it (ADC) looks like one of the hopes of the opposition going into 2027,” the journalist had said.

“If this hope is dashed, we are doomed democratically.”

In his reaction during the press briefing on Friday, Mr Wike said he would have shot Mr Okinbaloye for taking a position on the issue of a one-party state and the ADC leadership crisis.

“I was surprised yesterday (Thursday); totally surprised when I was watching Politics Today. Seun (Okinbaloye), if there was any way to break the screen, I would have shot him,” the FCT minister said.

Several organisations and groups, including Amnesty International Nigeria, condemned the minister for his remarks and asked him to withdraw the comment and apologise.

Meanwhile, Mr Okinbaloye, while anchoring Channels TV’s Sunday Politics on Sunday, maintained that he is not afraid and that he will never be intimidated regarding the comments from the minister.