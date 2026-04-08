The Nigerian DJ Association (NDJ) has taken action against Grammy-winning singer Damini “Burna Boy” Ogulu following his physical altercation with disc jockey Michael “DJ Tunez” Adeyinka.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the incident occurred on Monday at a popular weekly Afrobeats gathering in Lagos, where both men were present.

The “Last Last” crooner was reportedly involved in a heated exchange with DJ Tunez, which later turned physical.

Although the exact cause of the confrontation remains unclear, reports state that the situation escalated, with members of Burna Boy’s entourage allegedly intervening before onlookers intervened to calm tensions and restore order.

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The altercation has since sparked widespread conversation across social media. In response, the NDJ, in a statement posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday night, announced a ban on the 34-year-old singer’s music.

The association also condemned what it described as “acts of hostility and division within the industry”, urging stakeholders to promote unity, mutual respect and professionalism across the entertainment space.

The statement partly read: “To please ensure freedom and equality for all the DJs nationwide, so that they can flourish. We cannot all succeed when half of us are being held back. The Nigerian DJ is strongly opposed to discrimination against any of its NDJs. Burna Boy’s music is temporarily unavailable on any of our DJs’ playlists till further notice.

“Our team will carry out a proper investigation into last night’s incident that happened to one of our own, DJ Tunez. We urge DJs in Nigeria as a whole to be vigilant and respectful toward any male or female artist at their events. Respect the DJs. DJs to DJs is highly effective. Please note that all DJs are equal.”

Tolerance

The association also urged all disc jockeys to embrace tolerance and reject any form of discrimination based on caste, creed, sect, religion or gender.

It stressed that in Nigeria’s DJ community, everyone should be treated with equal respect, emphasising that no DJ is above another.

“Offering a transparent and personal service to help our DJs and clients achieve their goals and ambitions, both at home and in the diaspora. Where, after all, do universal human rights begin? Such are the places where every male and female NDJ seeks equal justice, equal opportunity and equal dignity without discrimination.

Irrespective of where it’s coming from, be it from a fellow NDJ or NON NDJ. Unless these rights have meaning there, they have little meaning anywhere. Without concern, our #NDJ actions to uphold them close to home, we shall look in vain for progress in the larger world of DJing in Nigeria as a whole”, the association said.

The association stressed that hatred is not something people are born with, whether based on skin colour, religion, background or gender.

It noted that such attitudes are learned over time and, just as they are learned, can also be unlearned.

The association added that love comes more naturally to the human heart than hate, and can be nurtured through understanding and empathy.

A video of Burna Boy mocking DJ Tunez started circulating Wednesday morning but some social media users have been challenging the singer to ‘face’ the DJ one-on-one, claiming his entourage won him the ‘victory’.