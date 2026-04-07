The 2026 edition of the Lagos Fanti Carnival transformed Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) on Lagos Island into a vibrant hub of culture, colour, and celebration on Easter Monday, 6 April.

The free, community-driven festival drew thousands of revellers, tourists, cultural groups, and dignitaries in what organisers described as “Africa’s biggest Afro-Brazilian street experience.”

Celebrated annually, the Fanti Carnival is deeply rooted in Lagos’ history, tracing back to the 19th century, when formerly enslaved Africans known as Afro-Brazilian returnees or Aguda resettled in the city after returning from Brazil.

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These returnees introduced a fusion of Brazilian and Yoruba traditions, including architecture, cuisine, music, and carnival-style festivities. Today, the legacy is preserved by seven historic Fanti communities on Lagos Island, including Campos, Lafiaji, Okoo-Faji (Olowogbowo), Okepopo, and Isale-Eko, which continue to lead the annual processions.

This year’s theme, “A Homecoming of Heritage,” reflected a renewed emphasis on cultural identity, tourism, and strengthening ties between Nigeria and Brazil. Building on the festival’s revival in 2025, the 2026 edition featured expanded programming and participation, as well as a pre-event cultural and economic summit held on 2 April at Glover Memorial Hall.

Fanti Carnival’s return follows its major state-led revival in April 2025. The event had previously suffered a nearly decade-long hiatus of official state sponsorship, with its last major appearance before the dormancy recorded around 2015–2016.

2026 rundown

Festivities commenced in the early hours of Monday with colourful processions from the historic communities, winding through the streets of Lagos Island before converging at TBS.

Participants adorned themselves in elaborate costumes featuring feathers, beads, sequins, and vibrant fabrics, often predominantly white with multicoloured accents, mixing traditional Yoruba aesthetics with Brazilian carnival flair.

The streets came alive with local drumming, energetic dancing, and captivating displays, creating a spectacle that drew widespread attention.

At the main venue, the atmosphere remained electric throughout the day, with live performances, traditional storytelling, and indigenous Yoruba musical expressions dominating the programme. Samba-influenced rhythms added an international dimension to the festivities.

Headliners

Headlining the live stage entertainment were Afrobeats sensation Teni, veteran singer 9ice, Afro-house queen Niniola, and indigenous rapper Reminisce, alongside Terry Apala and other emerging acts.

The performers transformed the carnival into a vibrant musical spectacle, complementing the colourful street marches and cultural displays that defined the day-long event.

Niniola energised the crowd with a high-tempo rendition of her hit song, ‘Maradona,’ keeping attendees dancing throughout her set. Reminisce followed with a powerful delivery of his street-hop anthems, drawing loud cheers from fans.

9ice brought a nostalgic touch with a commanding performance of his classic Afrobeats catalogue, including “Gonga Aso”. At the same time, Teni stood out with her dynamic stage presence and interactive performance style on “Case”, “Askamaya” and “For You”.

In one of the day’s most memorable moments, she invited a fan on stage, engaging him in a playful exchange that drew laughter and excitement from the crowd.

Other performers, including Terry Apala and rising acts such as Pereira, Dimeji, Serrano, Taiye, Tete, and the duo Wanni & Handi, sustained the momentum with a mix of Apala, highlife, and contemporary fusion sounds.

The carnival also attracted a diverse audience, including international visitors and high-profile dignitaries. Among them were the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, and other top officials.

Visual highlights from the event showcased participants in dazzling feathered headdresses, intricately designed costumes, and coordinated group formations, filling both the streets and the main square with colour and movement.

The 2026 Lagos Fanti Carnival, rich in history, artistry, and communal spirit, delivered a powerful celebration of Afro-Brazilian heritage and reinforced Lagos’ position as a leading destination for cultural tourism and the creative industries in Africa.