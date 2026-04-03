The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has insisted it will proceed with its scheduled congresses and national convention, defying warnings from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) amid an escalating leadership crisis within the party.

In a statement issued on Friday, the party said its internal processes would go ahead as planned despite what it described as “illegal actions” by the electoral umpire.

The National Organising Secretary, Chinedu Idigo, and the National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, jointly signed the statement.

The party maintained that it had complied with all statutory requirements, including formally notifying INEC of its activities.

Timetable

According to the party, screening of aspirants will hold on 7 April, followed by appeals on 8 April, while polling unit, ward and local government congresses are slated for 9 April.

Appeals from those exercises will take place on 10 April, with state congresses fixed for 11 April and subsequent appeals on 12 April.

The party said its national convention will be held on 14 April.

“This is to notify all party members that, despite INEC’s illegal actions, the African Democratic Congress will continue with its congresses as scheduled, having duly notified INEC by our letters dated 27th February 2026 and 28th March 2026,” the statement read.

Background

The latest development follows a sharp escalation in tensions between the party and the electoral commission.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the ADC, at a world press conference on Thursday, called for the immediate resignation of the INEC chairman, Joash Amupitan and national commissioners, accusing the commission of undermining democracy and interfering in the internal affairs of political parties.

The party’s National Chairman, David Mark, expressed concern over what he described as a shrinking democratic space under President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Mark alleged that INEC’s decision to freeze recognition of the ADC leadership raised serious questions about the commission’s neutrality and independence.

“We demand the immediate resignation or sack of the INEC Chairman and all national commissioners. We no longer have confidence in them,” he said, adding that the commission was incapable of conducting credible elections.

He also insisted that the party would continue its activities regardless of INEC’s stance, arguing that the law does not require the commission’s presence at party congresses and conventions.

Legal dispute

The crisis stems from INEC’s decision to suspend recognition of the ADC leadership factions in compliance with a Court of Appeal ruling directing all parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of a suit at the Federal High Court.

The suit was filed by a former National Vice Chairman of the party, Nafiu Bala, who is challenging Mr Mark’s emergence as national chairman following the resignation of Ralph Nwosu last year.

Mr Bala is seeking to be declared national chairman in line with the party’s constitution. The case remains pending.

Meanwhile, Mr Mark’s faction had filed an interlocutory appeal ahead of proceedings at the Federal High Court, but the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal and ordered all parties to maintain the status quo.

Following the ruling, INEC announced on Wednesday that it would not recognise any faction of the party until the substantive case is determined.

However, Mr Mark argued that there is no legal basis for INEC to de-recognise the party, insisting that the commission misinterpreted the appellate court’s directive.

He said INEC ought to have sought judicial clarification if it was uncertain about the ruling.

Mr Mark also accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of fuelling the crisis, alleging that Mr Bala was being used as a tool to destabilise the ADC.

He claimed the ruling party was determined to retain power “by all means,” even if it meant plunging the country into avoidable political instability.

INEC warns against defiance

Reacting earlier, the INEC chairman, Mr Amupitan, had warned the party against proceeding with its planned congresses without the commission’s supervision, citing the ongoing court process.

Speaking on Arise Television, he said a motion relating to the dispute is yet to be determined, cautioning that proceeding regardless could attract “grave legal consequences.”

He cited precedents in Zamfara and Plateau States where failure to comply with court orders led to the nullification of electoral victories, with candidates who came second eventually declared winners.

“They are at liberty to do whatever they want to do, but INEC does not want to go into this situation again,” he said.