The 3rd edition of the National Para Games came to a successful close on Friday at the velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, with Enugu State finishing as overall champions.

The closing ceremony drew top government officials, including the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, who represented the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.

Also in attendance were the Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Ahmad, a professor; Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Abdullahi; and the Wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Fatima Abbas, among others.

In her remarks, the first lady commended the athletes for their discipline, focus and resilience, while reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to inclusive sports development.

” I celebrate and commend the athletes for their participation at this competition. For those who have won medals and those who did not win , you all are worthy winners and Champions”.

” This Government is committed to the life of every Nigerian because every Nigerian life matters. Mr President is committed to sports like every other sector, which is why no one is left behind in the renewed hope and aspiration of the Government”.

” I also want to commend the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko and his team for ensuring a successful organisation of these games and for positively reshaping the state of Nigerian sports”, she concluded.

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, assured para athletes of sustained support, noting that they remain a priority in the Commission’s programmes. He also thanked President Bola Tinubu for prioritising sports development in the country.

At the end of the competition, Enugu State topped the medals table with 40 gold, eight silver and seven bronze medals. Bayelsa State finished second with 25 gold, 30 silver and 34 bronze medals, while Edo State placed third with 25 gold, 14 silver and 12 bronze medals.

Rivers and Lagos States completed the top five, finishing fourth and fifth with 21 gold, 21 silver and 17 bronze medals, and 20 gold, 23 silver and 20 bronze medals respectively.

The National Para Games, designed to promote inclusivity and provide a platform for athletes with disabilities, once again highlighted the growing strength and potential of para sports in Nigeria.