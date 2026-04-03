The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has resigned from office.

Ms Onyejeocha announced her resignation in a post on X on Friday.

“It is with a heart full of gratitude that I announce my resignation as Honourable Minister of State for Labour and Employment. This decision comes with profound gratitude to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the opportunity to serve Nigeria in his administration,” she wrote.

“This is not an end but a new beginning. I remain committed to service, to progress, and to building the Nigeria we all deserve.”

Mrs Onyejeocha’s resignation occurred three days after the 31 March deadline President Tinubu gave to his ministers and other political appointees seeking elective office. The president asked them to resign in compliance with the Electoral Act.

Ms Onyejeocha is a former member of the House of Representatives, where she represented Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State from 2007 to 2023. She is believed to be seeking to return to the House on the platform of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that three other ministers and other appointees resigned before the deadline lapsed.