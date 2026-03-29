A cross-section of Nigeria’s political, traditional, and business elite gathered in Abuja on Sunday for the burial of Umma El-Rufai, mother of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The funeral prayers (Jana’iza) were held at the National Mosque in Abuja, drawing governors, federal officials, party leaders, and dignitaries from across the country.

Among those present were Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani; National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu; the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Bamalli; former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; and the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Dignitaries pay their last respects

Also in attendance were business magnate Aliko Dangote; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami; and Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya.

The solemn gathering reflected the wide network of relationships Mr El-Rufai had built over decades in public service, with attendees cutting across party, regional, and ideological lines.

Burial at Gudu cemetery

Following the Jana’iza prayer, the remains of the late matriarch were conveyed to the Gudu Cemetery for interment in accordance with Islamic rites.

At the graveside, Isa Pantami led prayers and delivered a brief admonition, urging mourners to unite and reflect.

“This moment reminds us of the certainty of death and the temporality of power and position. Let us forgive one another, mend our differences, and prepare for our own return to Allah.”

Witnesses observed emotional scenes as Mr Pantami embraced both Uba Sani and Nasir El-Rufai, symbolising reconciliation and shared grief.

Ribadu and others condole with the family

Earlier, Mr Ribadu visited the El-Rufai family and condoled with them, describing the late Mrs Umma as a mother figure whose life impacted many beyond her immediate family.

Other attendees offered prayers for the repose of her soul and strength for the bereaved family.

Arrest and release of El-Rufai

Mr El-Rufai’s presence at the burial followed recent controversy surrounding his arrest and subsequent release.

A court had remanded the former governor over allegations tied to an ongoing investigation.

However, his release to attend his mother’s burial sparked public debate, with critics questioning the legality of the move and alleging disregard for due process.

Legal analysts and civil society voices argued that any deviation from a subsisting court order raises concerns about the rule of law, while others maintained that humanitarian considerations may have informed the decision.

A life remembered

Family and associates described Umma El-Rufai as a woman of humility, discipline, and strong moral values, whose influence shaped her son’s character and public life.

Her passing has drawn tributes from across Nigeria’s political spectrum, underscoring the enduring cultural significance of maternal figures in Nigerian society and the unifying power of grief.

A moment beyond politics

Despite Nigeria’s often polarised political climate, the burial served as a rare moment of convergence, with rivals and allies standing side by side in prayer.

For many observers, the gathering reinforced a familiar truth in Nigerian public life: that beyond politics and power, shared humanity—and ultimately mortality—remains the common denominator.